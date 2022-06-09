Geneseo's Rapps, Galesburg's Morris win Don Morris award

GENESEO — The newest Don Morris winners have something in common.

Geneseo’s Ali Rapps and Galesburg’s Jeremiah Morris received the Don Morris award Thursday at Geneseo High School for being the top multi-sport athletes in the Western Big 6. But they both went above and beyond for the rare three-sport athlete classification, and qualified for state in the process.

Rapps, who played basketball, track and field and tennis ended her high school athletic career on the track at the state meet on May 21. And to say it was a special weekend would be an understatement. The Belmont University commit broke both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles school records.

“We had to dub her our ‘hurdle queen’ after that weekend,” Geneseo track and field coach Kyle Morey said. “Those hurdle records were records that have been set by some great athletes that have come here. To break those and do it in such a fashion, at the state meet — her final meet of her career — was something special.”

The 14.73 mark she set in the prelims broke the record in the 100 hurdles, which was set by Kaci Storm in 2012, and Rapps ran 44.01 in the 300 hurdles to earn a second place medal. Rapps finished fourth in the 100 hurdles.

“It’s crazy because I have looked up to Kaci for as long as I can remember,” Rapps said. “She is the biggest beast I have ever known. Being able to get those (records) are huge for me.

“I never thought I would leave high school with any records. To get two in a single weekend is crazy.”

She also earned a fourth place medal in the 4x400 relay, which she anchored. She was a part of two Geneseo teams that placed top three at state and ended her career with nine state medals.

“I feel super blessed because I am so lucky to have such an amazing group of coaches, teammates and family,” Rapps said. “I didn’t do this alone. I’m thankful for everything and I’m so glad I had such a good high school career. I’m so lucky.”

On the basketball court, Rapps played point guard for a 31-2 Geneseo squad that won a regional title and earned the No. 1 ranking in the state for the first time in school history. Rapps had a team-high 126 assists and swiped 72 steals on her way to 8.3 points per game.

“Her numbers don’t even explain all the stuff she does,” Geneseo basketball coach Scott Hardison said. “She guarded the best perimeter player on the other team and she was always looking up the floor. Kammie Ludwig scored a lot of points, but if you look back you’ll see how many assists came from Ali. She is selfless and doesn’t care who gets credit as long as the team is succeeding.”

Rapps also qualified for state in tennis with her doubles partner Annie Turpin. The pair went 26-10 and finished second at the Western Big 6 meet.

In addition to her achievements in athletics, both of Rapps’ coaches raved about her personality. She is positive, hardworking and always willing to help her teammates.

“She is just a phenomenal person and even my daughter looks up to her,” Hardison said. “She is so sweet and a role model to everyone in the community. She is going to do great things in college with track, but even more as a person. She is the epitome of what they want this award to be.”

Galesburg’s Morris won the male athlete of the year award after excelling in wrestling, track and field and football. The reason for playing sports all-year around was simple, he wanted to compete.

“I wasn’t satisfied, I always wanted to be busy,” Morris said. “I am always active and energetic. I am a competitor. If that’s wrestling, that’s wrestling. If it’s throwing shot put in track in field, or even when I was called on to run, I’ll run. Whatever it was to get me active and get me into competitive events.”

Morris was named to the all-conference second team on both offense and defense after playing both sides of the line. The senior Silver Streak also compiled a 39-6 record on the mat that ended with an appearance at the state tournament in Champaign.

On the way to state, Morris also claimed conference and regional titles.

“You have to trust your routine and what your coaches say, whether it be lifting or whatever you do in practice that day,” Morris said. “The hard work will pay off. This proves you will get what you want to achieve if you work hard and trust the process.”

Morris will continue his career wrestling at St. Ambrose University. The Fighting Bees will receive an energetic athlete that each of Morris’ coaches praised for his ability to bring electricity into the room.

“When my teammates are down, I try to cheer them up,” Morris said. “I’m that guy that always tries to stay positive. I try to push my teammates when I push myself because I’m not going to do it alone. I want everyone to achieve their goals. I want to see everyone win.”

