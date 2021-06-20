Girls team of the year: Louisa-Muscatine bowling

For the first time since the Quad-City Times starting recognizing a team of the year in 2012, a bowling squad has captured the honor.

Louisa-Muscatine, which won an unprecedented fifth consecutive Iowa Class 1A state championship this past winter, is the Salute to Sports girls team of the year for 2021.

Coached by Al Jordan, the Falcons finished with a 3,097 total in the event held in late February at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. L-M beat out Camanche for the top spot by 73 pins.

Junior Lily Fischer led the Falcons in the two-game individual series with a 428. Freshman Hannah Andersen had a 425 series and senior Madisyn Gerdts recorded a 403, all finishing in the top 10 of the individual competition.

To illustrate the depth the Falcons had this season, the sources of scoring for them were almost flipped from the state-qualifying meet. Sophomore Jersey Lessenger posted the individual high score with a 472 and Fisher ended with a 408.

At the state tournament, Fisher led the team and Lessenger ended with a 369. Senior Clair Wilson rounded out the Falcon scoring with a 342.

“That’s what you call a total team effort there,” Jordan said in February.