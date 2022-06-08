Girls team of the year: Rockridge softball

A perfect season was never the ultimate goal. A state championship was always the intended destination.

The Rockridge High School softball team managed to do both in 2021. And it enjoyed the feeling so much that it achieved it again in 2022.

Rockridge was named as the Quad-City Times Salute to Sports female team of the year Wednesday night at the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center.

Pleasant Valley volleyball and Davenport Assumption soccer, both state championship teams in 2021, were the other finalists.

Rockridge finished the 2021 season with a 29-0 record, the first perfect season in program history. Because of the global pandemic, the Rockets played their state semifinal and state championship game on the same day.

Kendra Lewis, a freshman at the time, spun a one-hit shutout in a semifinal win over Massac County and then a six-hitter in the team's 4-0 triumph over Joliet Catholic in the championship game.

"To be honest with you, I was a little nervous going into the playoffs with an undefeated record," Rockridge coach John Nelson said after the state title victory. "It's not easy, but you simply have to look forward. We call it looking through the windshield and not looking in the rear-view mirror.

"What you did in the last game, that doesn't mean anything in the next one. All of our kids, they bought into the windshield theory."

Even after compiling an undefeated season, just the 10th in IHSA softball, the Rockets were motivated for more this spring.

"We're going to try to come back better than ever, and push ourselves harder," Lewis said in June 2021.

It did.

Rockridge finished off a 35-0 season last Saturday with a 5-4 win in 11 innings over Freeburg in the 2A title game in Peoria. The Rockets became the first softball team in IHSA history to have back-to-back undefeated state championship seasons.

Nelson's team will take a 65-game win streak into next spring, just four off the state's all-time mark. The Rockets haven't lost a game since May 31, 2019, a span of more than 1,100 days.

"All kinds of history was made," Nelson said last Saturday. "It was definitely fun to be a part of."

