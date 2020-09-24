A look at Friday's MAC boys golf tournament

MAC boys golf tournament
When/where: Friday, 9 a.m., Clinton, Valley Oaks Golf Course (par 72)
Schedule change: This was slated to be the usual two-day tournament at Kewanee Dunes, but regulations stemming from COVID-19 prevent Iowa schools from participating in events in Illinois. Clinton picked up the tournament and turned it into an 18-hole event.
Teams to watch: Pleasant Valley has been the crown jewel of the MAC this season. It has an adjusted 304.71 team-scoring average for 18 holes, second best in the state and about 35 strokes better than the next conference school. PV shot a 315 recently at Valley Oaks in winning the Clinton Invitational. The Spartans are chasing their fourth straight league tournament title after shooting 298 last season. With North Scott unable to compete because of the school doing remote learning this week, Assumption and Bettendorf are expected to be the closest pursuers to PV.
Individuals to watch: PV senior and Drake recruit Jack Dumas has finished in the top five at the MAC tournament each of the past three seasons, including a 3-under 69 that earned him medalist honors last year. Dumas has an 18-hole adjusted scoring average of 72.73, but has shot a 65 this year at Palmer Hills and several other sub-70 rounds. Teammates Jack Roemer and Nathan Tillman have adjusted averages of 72.93 and 76.73, respectively. Roemer was medalist at the Clinton Invite with a 72 recently. Clinton's Joe Simpson was third at last year's MAC meet with a 74. Central DeWitt's Dylan McAleer and Assumption's Evan Lystiuk also have sub-80 scoring averages.
— Compiled by Matt Coss
