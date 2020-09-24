A look at Friday's MAC boys golf tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAC boys golf tournament

When/where: Friday, 9 a.m., Clinton, Valley Oaks Golf Course (par 72)

Schedule change: This was slated to be the usual two-day tournament at Kewanee Dunes, but regulations stemming from COVID-19 prevent Iowa schools from participating in events in Illinois. Clinton picked up the tournament and turned it into an 18-hole event.

Teams to watch: Pleasant Valley has been the crown jewel of the MAC this season. It has an adjusted 304.71 team-scoring average for 18 holes, second best in the state and about 35 strokes better than the next conference school. PV shot a 315 recently at Valley Oaks in winning the Clinton Invitational. The Spartans are chasing their fourth straight league tournament title after shooting 298 last season. With North Scott unable to compete because of the school doing remote learning this week, Assumption and Bettendorf are expected to be the closest pursuers to PV.