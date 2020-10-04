A look at Monday's Iowa Class 4A district golf at Glynns Creek

Class 4A district boys golf tournament
When/where: Monday, 10 a.m., Glynns Creek Golf Course, Long Grove (par 72)
At stake: The top three teams and top two individuals (including ties) from non-qualifying teams advance to the state tournament Oct. 9-10 at Des Moines Golf & Country Club.
Teams to watch: This district features nine of the 10 Mississippi Athletic Conference schools and 14 overall (Burlington, Dubuque Wahlert, Linn-Mar, Ottumwa and Western Dubuque). Clinton was sent to Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids against pretty much all Mississippi Valley Conference programs. Pleasant Valley, which tied for third at last year's state meet, comes in with the state's best 18-hole adjusted scoring average at 304.56. Linn-Mar and Western Dubuque have the next two best in this district at 317 and 324.71, respectively. Dubuque Wahlert is next at 328.17. PV and Bettendorf are the only teams in this district which qualified for state last year.
Individuals to watch: Of the top eight 18-hole scoring averages in 4A, six are in this district — Burlington's Nate Spear (72.65), PV's Jack Dumas (72.94) and Jack Roemer (73.04), Ottumwa's Cale Leonard (73.66), Linn-Mar's Dillon Burr (74.25) and Western Dubuque's Jax Stelzer (75.0). Burr is the defending state champion while Dumas and Roemer were in the top 5 at last year's state meet. Central DeWitt's Dylan McAleer was fourth at the conference meet with a 77 and shot a 1-under 71 at Glynns Creek in the North Scott Invitational in August. PV's Nathan Tillman and John Molyneaux along with Assumption's Keaton Thissen and Evan Lystiuk were top-eight finishers at the conference meet.
— Compiled by Matt Coss
