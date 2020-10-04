A look at Monday's Iowa Class 4A district golf at Glynns Creek

Class 4A district boys golf tournament

Teams to watch: This district features nine of the 10 Mississippi Athletic Conference schools and 14 overall (Burlington, Dubuque Wahlert, Linn-Mar, Ottumwa and Western Dubuque). Clinton was sent to Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids against pretty much all Mississippi Valley Conference programs. Pleasant Valley, which tied for third at last year's state meet, comes in with the state's best 18-hole adjusted scoring average at 304.56. Linn-Mar and Western Dubuque have the next two best in this district at 317 and 324.71, respectively. Dubuque Wahlert is next at 328.17. PV and Bettendorf are the only teams in this district which qualified for state last year.