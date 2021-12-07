All-Metro and All-Western Illinois girls golf team

Player of the year
Keely Nguyen, sr., Geneseo
She was the sole Quad-Cities' area golfer to qualify for the IHSA Class 1A state meet in Decatur, where she finished 46th with a 36-hole total of 169. Prior to that, she shot an 84 to finish fifth at the Western Big 6 Conference meet to earn first-team all-conference honors, then recorded another fifth-place finish at the Alleman Regional with a round of 80 and fired an 81 to place 14th at the Geneseo Sectional and qualify for state.
First team
Becca Cramer, so., Moline: A top 20 finisher at the Western Big 6 meet (17th place, 99), she was one of just two area players to advance to the Class 2A sectional round by shooting a 90 to finish 18th overall at the Rock Island Regional. She finished with a 97 at the Washington Sectional, placing 82nd.
Elliana Danielsen, fr., Sherrard: Earned first-team All-Three Rivers Conference by shooting a 99 to finish 10th at the conference meet. She then took third at the 1A Sherrard Regional with an 87, helping lead the Tigers to a second-place finish and a berth at the Geneseo Sectional, where she shot a 94 to finish 53rd.
Lillian Dehner, jr., Rockridge: Took fourth at the Three Rivers meet and earned first-team all-conference honors with a 95 to help the Rockets to the team title. She followed with a seventh-place round of 82 at the 1A Alleman Regional before finishing in 36th at the Geneseo Sectional with a 90.
Sofia Fernandez, jr., Orion: Her third-place round of 93 at the Three Rivers meet earned her first-team all-conference accolades; she then advanced from the 1A Alleman Regional by shooting an 89 to finish 18th and advance to the Geneseo Sectional, where she took 52nd with a 94.
Kacie Knary, sr., Moline: Had the second-highest finish of any local golfer at the Western Big 6 meet, posting an 86 to claim eighth and earn second-team all-conference honors. She advanced from the 2A Rock Island Regional with a seventh-place round of 82 before finishing 31st at the Washington Sectional with an 86.
Mya Mirocha, jr., Kewanee: Earned her first individual Three Rivers Conference championship with a round of 83, which helped lead the Boilermakers to a third-place team finish. At the 1A Alleman Regional, she was the runner-up with a round of 70 before shooting a 92 to finish 42nd at the Geneseo Sectional.
Keely Roberts, fr., Geneseo: Tabbed second team All-Big 6 after shooting a 95 to place 11th at her first conference meet. She was 12th at the 1A Alleman Regional with an 88, finishing 35th at the Geneseo Sectional with a 90.
Amelia Rursch, jr., Rockridge: Helped the Rockets to the Three Rivers team title by earning second-team all-conference honors, shooting a 99 to finish in 11th place. She placed 20th and advanced from the 1A Alleman Regional with a 92. At the Geneseo Sectional, she was 59th with a 96.
Gracie Russell, fr., Ridgewood: Took second place at the Lincoln Trail Conference's Railsplitter meet with a 92, just two strokes shy of the title, then advanced out of the 1A Alleman Regional with a 13th-place round of 88, finishing her year with a 26th-place round of 87 at the Geneseo Sectional.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Campbell Gustafson, sr.
Annawan-Wethersfield: Elizabeth McGill, so.
Erie-Prophetstown: Malory Eggers, sr.
Galva: Taylor Haga, jr.; Jaydan Sallee, so.
Geneseo: Addie Mills, so.; Olivia Seei, fr.
Kewanee: Eleanor Burkhart, so.; Hope Peed, so.
Mercer County: Darby Balmer, so.
Moline: Sarah Spurgetis, jr.