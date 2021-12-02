All-Western Illinois boys golf team

Player of the year
Drew Hall, sr., Rockridge
Became just the second individual boys' golf state champion in Rockridge history (the first since Jonas DeWitte in 2000) by shooting a 36-hole even-par total of 144 at the IHSA Class 1A state meet in Bloomington. He shot a 2-under par 70 on the first day and followed with a 2-over 74 to win the state title by two strokes over Vandalia's Chase Laack. A Western Illinois signee, Hall also was runner-up at the Three Rivers Conference meet (73 for 18 holes) and Galva Regional (76) and was third at the Petersburg PORTA Sectional (75).
First team
Vaughn Bernhardt, sr., Orion: Shot a 76 to place fifth at the Petersburg PORTA Sectional and qualify for the 1A state meet. He also finished in the top 20 at the Three Rivers Conference (17th place, 84) and shot an 80 at the Galva Regional for a sixth-place finish.
Carson Boelens, fr., Mercer County: Shot an 83 to place third and help the Golden Eagles finish second at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet, then shot an 87 to tie for 18th at the 1A Galva Regional, advancing through a playoff to the PORTA Sectional, where he shot a 90 to finish 53rd.
Austin Fratzke, sr., Sherrard: A top 15 placer at the Three Rivers Conference meet (13th place, 82), he shot a 75 to win the 1A Galva Regional individual title, then was 11th at the PORTA Sectional with a 79, helping the Tigers to sweep both the regional and sectional team titles.
James Moorhusen, sr., Riverdale: Shot a 1-over 72 to earn his second straight individual Three Rivers Conference title, then repeated as an individual Class 1A regional champion with a 2-under 69. He went on to finish third at the Byron Sectional with a 76 and finished 30th at the IHSA state meet with a two-day total of 157.
Ben Nelson, sr., Riverdale: His fourth-place round of 77 helped boost the Rams to an eighth straight Three Rivers Conference title; he then followed with finishes of 11th place (82) and 26th place (83) at the Riverdale Regional and Byron Sectional, respectively; finishing with a 44th-place 160 to help Riverdale finish sixth at the IHSA Class 1A state meet.
Dan O'Neill, sr., Rockridge: Joined Hall as an all-state medalist by shooting a 36-hole total of 151 to finish in 10th place at the 1A state meet in Bloomington. He scored top 20 finishes at the Three Rivers Conference meet (19th place, 85) and the Galva Regional (16th, 85), and took seventh at the Petersburg PORTA Sectional with a 78 to help the Rockets advance to state as a team.
Ashton Sutton, sr., Riverdale: His third-place round of 75 helped the Rams to their eighth consecutive Three Rivers Conference team title; he followed up with a seventh-place round of 81 at the Riverdale Regional, then shot an 84 to take 31st at the Byron Sectional and finished 55th at state with a 36-hole total of 164.
Brennan Welch, sr., Sherrard: Earned an all-state medal by shooting a 36-hole total of 152 to place 15th in Bloomington. He also was the top finisher for the Three Rivers runner-up Tigers with a sixth-place round of 79, then shot an 81 to finish seventh at the Galva Regional, followed by a sixth-place round of 77 at the PORTA Sectional.
Ian Wiebenga, sr., Fulton: Captured the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's individual title and led the first-year NUIC member Steamers to the team championship; he posted a 79 to take fifth at the 1A Riverdale Regional and finished 19th at the Byron Sectional with an 82.
Honorable mention
Annawan-Wethersfield: Will Rumbold, so. Erie-Prophetstown: Blake Geuns, fr.; Ethan Palmer, sr. Fulton: Landon Meyers, jr.; Reed Owen, jr. Galva: Jaxson Willer, jr. Kewanee: Emmitt Brokaw, jr.; Chaz Reed, sr. Mercer County: Robby Holtschlag, sr.; Hunter Weeks, jr. Morrison: Mason Dykstra, sr.; Isaac Melton, sr.; David Strawlow, sr. Orion: Cameron Rascher, jr. Ridgewood: Kyle Nimrick, sr. Riverdale: Parker Friant, sr.; Ethan Kiddoo, jr.; Sam Willems, sr. Rockridge: Cole Kuster, sr.; Nolan Thomas, sr. Sherrard: Andrew Boland, so.; Clayton Matkovic, sr.; Caden West, so.; Blake Wynn, sr.