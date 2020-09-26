Alleman to be tested at Cambridge boys golf regional

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some of the best boys' prep golf talent in Illinois will come together in what is shaping up to be one of the state's toughest postseason gatherings.

A pair of 2019 conference champions — Alleman (Western Big 6) and Ridgewood (Lincoln Trail) — will headline the Class 1A Cambridge Regional on Oct. 6 at Valley View Golf Club, one of 20 such events taking place around the Land of Lincoln.

Set to defend their Big 6 title Monday in Sterling, the Pioneers swept both the regional and sectional team titles last fall and went on to place sixth at the state meet in Bloomington as current senior standout Luke Lofgren tied for seventh in the individual standings.

The sectional title was Alleman's first since 2009, with its trip to state the second in a row and the third in five seasons, a stretch that includes a third-place 1A finish in '15.

Meantime, regional host Ridgewood followed up its third consecutive LTC team title with its second trip to state in three seasons, bringing home a 10th-place finish.