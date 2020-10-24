Alleman's Elsner ends 30-year run

First-year Alleman athletics director Grant Iles appreciates the way Elsner handled his duties and worked with his team.

"I’ve only been here a few months now, but I really learned a lot from Gene in how a program should be run from an organizational standpoint," Iles said. "He knew exactly what needed to be done in terms of all the detail work and being around at a few meets, he did a great job working with his team."

The ability to work with the team during a meet is one thing Elsner has seen evolve over time.

When he coached his first team at Alleman, Illinois High School Association rules did not allow coaches to communicate with their golfers until after they had completed nine holes.

In a dual situation, that meant all Elsner could do was wait until the round was complete before discussing anything with his team.

"All of the coaching took place away from the competition. It was a very different situation than today," Elsner said.

IHSA rules evolved over time. Coaches were eventually allowed to talk with their golfers between the green and the next tee box and now, they are allowed to communicate with their athletes until they reach the green.