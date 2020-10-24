Alleman's Elsner ends 30-year run

Over the past 30 years as the boys golf coach at Alleman High School, Gene Elsner figures he has gotten as much out of the experience as the athletes he has coached.
"There have been so many great kids, and the chance to be around them, work with them, it’s been good," Elsner said. "When I got into it, I don’t think I ever thought about being around for 30 years but the kids, they kept me coming back."
Elsner won’t be coming back next fall to lead the Pioneers, retiring from his coaching position on Friday.
Now 70 years old and recently retired from a 31-year teaching career in which he taught everything from art to English to computer programming, Elsner hopes to do some traveling and knew Alleman’s recently completed season would be his last in a role he thoroughly enjoyed.
"Golf is a different style of sport and the coaching is different than it is in a lot of things, but the goals of improving and working toward maximizing potential, that all remains the same," Elsner said.
"I’ve had the opportunity to coach some really good players and really good teams, and I’ve had teams that finished last in the conference. But, the growth of a player and the growth of a team, the way they’ve improved from the start of a season to the end, that level of learning is no different than in a classroom and as a coach, that is where the satisfaction comes from."
First-year Alleman athletics director Grant Iles appreciates the way Elsner handled his duties and worked with his team.
"I’ve only been here a few months now, but I really learned a lot from Gene in how a program should be run from an organizational standpoint," Iles said. "He knew exactly what needed to be done in terms of all the detail work and being around at a few meets, he did a great job working with his team."
The ability to work with the team during a meet is one thing Elsner has seen evolve over time.
When he coached his first team at Alleman, Illinois High School Association rules did not allow coaches to communicate with their golfers until after they had completed nine holes.
In a dual situation, that meant all Elsner could do was wait until the round was complete before discussing anything with his team.
Support Local Journalism
"All of the coaching took place away from the competition. It was a very different situation than today," Elsner said.
IHSA rules evolved over time. Coaches were eventually allowed to talk with their golfers between the green and the next tee box and now, they are allowed to communicate with their athletes until they reach the green.
"Now, I typically like to go stand in a spot and talk to the kids as they come through," Elsner said. "We’ll talk about their club selection and shot selection. If things are going well, you encourage them. If they need some support, you’re there to help pick them up."
Many of Elsner’s teams have enjoyed success.
Alleman has won seven regional championships during Elsner’s tenure, including five in the last six years.
He has coached 20 teams to sectional appearances, including six which advanced to the Illinois state tournament and two which won sectional titles.
Five of his teams have placed in the top 10 in the state, including winning a third-place trophy in 2015.
Individually, nine Pioneers have earned all-state honors during his tenure and four have placed in the top 10 in medal play.
Elsner-coached Alleman teams also established school records with team totals of 137 for nine holes and 291 for 18 holes.
"It was fitting that his team won a regional championship and had a regional medalist (in Luke Lofgren) this fall in his final season," Iles said. "What a great way to complete a career.
"To do something for 30 years in anything is spectacular, but to do it at such a high level as he has is impressive. We’re going to miss him at Alleman, but I know Alleman is a better place because of the influence he had on our young people over the years."
Elsner, who helped develop the girls golf program at Alleman and also spent five years coaching boys tennis and one season as a "fish out of water" as a girls gymnastics coach, expects to miss the regular interaction with his team.
"But I knew coming into the season that this would be my last year," Elsner said. "I thought about it a year ago, but we had a great group of seniors that I wanted to be around. The program is in good shape and 30, it’s a nice round number. It’s time."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!