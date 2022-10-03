Area girls' golf foursome punch their state tickets

KEWANEE — Monday was somewhat of a bittersweet day for Kewanee High School's girls' golf standout Mya Mirocha.

Competing in her final high school match on her home course at Baker Park, Mirocha wanted to ensure that the IHSA Class 1A Kewanee Sectional would not be her final prep meet.

Delivering a solid 5-over par 77 that included four birdies, the Boilermakers' top player will extend her high school golfing career to this weekend's state meet in Decatur after finishing in fourth place and earning a sectional medal.

"I was nervous (Sunday) morning, but I calmed down and was feeling pretty confident by today," said Mirocha. "I played pretty solid. I thought about being here on my home course, and how I know it as well as anyone. All in all, that gave me an edge."

Mirocha had her ups and downs with six bogeys on her scoreboard, including double-bogey showings on the ninth and 14th holes. However, she carded three straight back-nine birdies on the 10th, 11th and 12th holes to boost her showing.

"I had really good tee shots for the most part," she said. "I hit a couple of iffy shots that put me in a bad position, but I was able to get out of the tough spots and make the best of it."

A state qualifier as a member of the Kewanee team in 2019, this will be Mirocha's first individual trip to the state course at Red Tail Run.

"My sophomore year, I would've advanced on my scores, but they didn't have state this year (due to COVID-19)," she said. "My goal is to advance to the second day, and hope I play well. That's all I can ask, really."

Mirocha is one of four area golfers to punch their state ticket on a gorgeous Monday afternoon.

The threesome of Ridgewood sophomore Gracie Russell, Rockridge junior Hannah Graves and Orion senior Sofia Fernandez will all be making their state debuts come Friday.

Russell started off her day strong with a birdie and four pars on her first nine holes, but had to battle through a rough back nine that included six bogeys — including two double bogeys — to advance with a round of 84.

"There's always ups and downs, but overall, I thought I played pretty good," said the AlWood High School prep. "All I wanted to do was to play my best and qualify for state; that was definitely one of my main goals this year. My freshman year, I was just trying to get a feel for everything.

"At state, I just want to try and get the feel of things and make it to Saturday. That's my goal."

Four birdies helped Rockridge's Graves shoot an 86 to make the state cut, but the joy of booking her first state trip was tempered by the Rockets' fifth-place team finish at the 12-team sectional. Rockridge tallied 391 strokes, well behind third-place finisher Morton (359).

Rockford Boylan tallied 332 strokes to edge Peoria Notre Dame by two for the team title, led by individual medalist Ella Greenberg's even-par 72. Geneseo (399) took ninth and Kewanee (410) finished 10th in the team standings.

"I'm really disappointed for the team; I couldn't be where I am without them," said Graves. "Everyone had a rough day today, but this will only give us a push for next year. We made it to sectionals, and that's an accomplishment for us all."

In terms of her goals for this weekend, Graves is hoping for a top 15 finish, but knows the task will not be an easy one.

"There's going to be a lot of good golfers there, and I'm excited to see that kind of competition," she said. "I've never played the state course, so I'm excited to play a new course."

Like Graves, Orion's Fernandez also carded an 86, enabling her to book the 10th and final individual state berth.

"I was disappointed with my putting today, I wasn't feeling very confident," Fernandez said. "I wanted to start strong on the front nine, but I didn't get what I wanted. I did play a much better back nine than I did at the Three Rivers meet (also at Baker Park).

"I could've lost a lot of strokes with my putting, so I'm definitely going to be working on my short game. Going to state was a goal of mine, so I'm still happy."