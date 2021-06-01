 Skip to main content
Bettendorf's Vogler, two MAC teams chasing state golf hardware
PREP GIRLS GOLF | IOWA STATE MEETS

Bettendorf's Vogler, two MAC teams chasing state golf hardware

  Updated
A very good day on the golf course could only get Bettendorf High School’s Shannyn Vogler in position to make a run for the state Class 4A title.

But she has plenty of work left to do to beat defending champion Paige Hoffman of West Des Moines Valley.

Vogler, a junior, carded a very nice 2-under 69 at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny but finds herself trailing Hoffman by two strokes after the first day of the two-day gathering.

The teams from both Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf are also in chase mode heading into Day 2 in Ankeny. PV carded a 345 team score and is tied for second with Marshalltown. Bettendorf carded a 347 team score and is in fourth place. All three of those teams are looking up at Hoffman’s defending team champ West Des Moines Valley, which opened with a 304 score that was just a plus-20 on the round.

In addition to Vogler, three other locals shot 85 or better. PV’s Erika Holmberg fired a 77 and was in 10th-place individually and Spartan teammate Maura Peters carded an 80 and was in 15th place. Bettendorf’s Rheanna DeCrow posted an 85 and was in 26th place.

Vogler had a round of four birdies (two of those coming on par 3 holes and one on one of the three par 5s) and two bogeys (one on a par 3, the other on a par 4).

Leader Hoffman had five birdies, offsetting one bogey, that coming on the par-5 11th hole.

Nash tied for 2A lead: Tipton’s Alli Nash is in a four-way tie for the individual lead after the first round of the Class 2A state girls golf tournament.

She carded a 7-over 78 at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Nash had an interesting round with nine pars, five bogeys, two double bogeys and a birdie on the par-3 16th hole.

Durant ninth after first round: Led by a 93 from Belle Rockow, the Durant girls golf team ended the first day of the Class 1A state golf tournament in ninth place.

The Wildcats' score of 414 at Ames Golf & Country Club left them 19 shots out of the top 5 heading into the second and final round. Bishop Garrigan led the team standings with a 342.

