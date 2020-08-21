Boys golf 2020: Teams and players to watch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boys teams to watch

Riverdale: The Rams appear to be loaded again this year and should a state series take place, they would be contenders for a fourth straight state trophy. The Rams return four juniors — James Moorhusen, Ashton Sutton, Ben Nelson and Sam Willems — who helped the Rams to a Saturday rally and a third-place state finish last season. Those in the program say team cohesiveness is a key to this group that has already faced some adversity with coach Trent Groves being quarantined by a positive COVID-19 test and the season start delayed.

Alleman: Coach Gene Elsner is in his 30th year leading the Pioneers and this could be an interesting group to watch. The Pioneers are looking to defend Western Big 6 Conference, regional and sectional team titles they won before placing sixth at the IHSA Class 1A State Championship. Led by seniors Luke Lofgren, Billy Taylor and Jack Janssen, Elsner thinks “with the addition of two quality freshmen and a seasoned junior, we should be able to continue where we left off last year. Our goal is to duplicate or improve on last year's accomplishments.”