Boys golf 2020: Teams and players to watch

Boys teams to watch
Riverdale: The Rams appear to be loaded again this year and should a state series take place, they would be contenders for a fourth straight state trophy. The Rams return four juniors — James Moorhusen, Ashton Sutton, Ben Nelson and Sam Willems — who helped the Rams to a Saturday rally and a third-place state finish last season. Those in the program say team cohesiveness is a key to this group that has already faced some adversity with coach Trent Groves being quarantined by a positive COVID-19 test and the season start delayed.
Alleman: Coach Gene Elsner is in his 30th year leading the Pioneers and this could be an interesting group to watch. The Pioneers are looking to defend Western Big 6 Conference, regional and sectional team titles they won before placing sixth at the IHSA Class 1A State Championship. Led by seniors Luke Lofgren, Billy Taylor and Jack Janssen, Elsner thinks “with the addition of two quality freshmen and a seasoned junior, we should be able to continue where we left off last year. Our goal is to duplicate or improve on last year's accomplishments.”
Geneseo: Seniors Zach Henderson (a returning sectional qualifier) and Derek Johnson are back to lead an experienced group of Maple Leafs who look to improve on last year's third-place Western Big 6 Conference tie with Quincy. Coach Scott Hardison said that freshman Hayden Moore is a player to keep an eye on.
Moline: The Western Big 6 Conference runner-up Maroons missed on a team trip to sectionals, but qualified five individuals. While the team's lone state qualifier has graduated along with five other seniors from last year, the Maroons return three sectional qualifiers in junior Aaron Rogers, senior Sam Spurgetis and sophomore Tommy Potter.
Ridgewood: The top of the lineup remains the same with twins Thomas and Bill Bumann and fellow senior classmate Ganon Greenman leading the Spartans as they look to improve on last year's solid season that included a Lincoln Trail Conference team title. The Spartans followed that title with third-place regional and sectional finishes that earned the team a trip to Class A state with Riverdale and Alleman.
BOYS TO WATCH
Luke Lofgren, sr., Alleman: Coming off a tie for 7th at last year's Class 1A state meet, Lofgren is off to a solid start this fall.
Drew Hall, jr., Rockridge: Placed third in the IHSA Class 1A state championship last fall, finishing 2-over 146 for his two state rounds. He nabbed the honor of the highest finishing local at state in 2019.
James Moorhusen & Ashton Sutton, jrs., Riverdale: Placed T23 and 31, respectively, on last fall's third-place Class 1A state team finisher. The pair look to continue their climb up the state charts this fall.
Thomas Bumann, sr. Ridgewood: The Lincoln Trail Conference individual returning champ had one big number in the final round keep him from potential Class 1A all-state honors last fall. He should again be one of the top individuals in the area this fall.
Evan Earl, sr., Sherrard: In a recent meet carded a 1-under 34 at Fyre Lake Golf Club, showing he should be in the hunt for post-season honors this year – should there be a post-season.
-- Compiled by Tom Johnston
