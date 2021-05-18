Bulldogs' Vogler continues to grow on, off golf course

Shannyn Vogler came into high school with a mature golf game. She was long off the tee, possessed a deft touch around the greens, was strong between the ears and had a wealth of junior tournament experience.
Even before she struck her first shot for Bettendorf High School, coach Robbie Furne knew Vogler was an extraordinary talent.
It was outside the ropes where Vogler needed some seasoning. She was often reserved and took a back seat to some of the stronger personalities Furne had on his golf squad two years ago.
“The first year was real difficult for Shannyn,” Furne admitted. “Just being new and trying to fit in and find her voice with our team was a challenge.”
That has started to change this spring.
As Furne listens to “girl talk” in the van rides to tournaments, Vogler has started to come out of her shell.
“I’ve heard some boisterous laughs coming out of the back of the van this year, and that’s important for her,” Furne said. “Ultimately, the reason her family chose for her to play high school golf was to learn how to be a teammate, and she’s really embraced that a lot more as she’s gotten comfortable with it.”
Her game remains strong.
The Rivermont Collegiate junior and this week’s Iowa Pacesetter, Vogler won her second Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament title last week at Kewanee Dunes and followed with a 35 at Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Iowa City where she had four birdies in a nine-hole round.
“There is always room for improvement, but I’ve been getting a lot stronger, been improving and making more birdies than I have in previous rounds,” she said. “That’s definitely a bonus.”
Vogler started a strength program three to four times a week at 1031 Fitness last fall. Since then, she has gained about 15 yards off the tee.
It has led to some swing changes and mixed results.
“I had a full summer season last year (during middle of COVID) and made a lot of progress,” she said. “I had a few tournaments over the winter where I didn’t have the best results and lost a little bit of that confidence.
"The swing is there, but it is just honing in on specific aspects and mentally what I need to think to make the swing more consistent.”
Vogler, whose best round is a 63 in practice at Hunters Ridge Golf Course in Marion, said consistency off the tee is her biggest priority right now.
"My chipping and putting are where I want it," she said. "It is getting the ball in the fairway more off the tee."
Vogler shot 78 and had to outlast Pleasant Valley’s Erika Holmberg in a sudden-death playoff at last week’s conference tournament.
“I don’t think she envisioned being in a playoff at MAC, but I think playing in that playoff was really good for her,” Furne noted. “It wasn’t necessarily a wake-up call, but to get the competitive juices to handle the situation and people standing around a green is an environment she has thrived in. That’s going to help her with the last few weeks of the high school season.”
A state runner-up as a freshman, Vogler is among the favorites again this year for state medalist honors.
She has the third-best 18-hole scoring average this spring at 74.4 strokes behind West Des Moines Valley’s Paige Hoffman and Linn-Mar’s Tatum Depuydt.
“Playing high school tournaments is really good, especially since the summer season is right after that,” Vogler said. “It is good for practice, focusing and being in the zone.”
It also provides a team environment, something she doesn’t get on the road during the summer months traveling to AJGA events.
“Meeting these other girls is really important for social interaction and team bonding,” Vogler said. "I'll have that experience now when I go to college."
Vogler said her biggest goal is to play Division I golf. This summer's AJGA results will impact what type of interest she receives from schools.
She has sent emails to Oklahoma State, Louisiana State University, Clemson and many others. With COVID-19 limiting campus visits, Vogler doesn’t plan on making a college decision until sometime in her senior season.
“I want to be at a bigger school, and hopefully in the south where I can golf all year,” Vogler said. “One of the disadvantages living here, you can only practice six to eight months out of the year. That’s four to six months not to improve.”
Coached by her grandfather, Terry, the 17-year-old is still as passionate about the game as she was as a young junior.
The wins might not be as numerous transitioning from smaller Iowa Section PGA junior events to national AJGA events and longer golf courses.
"I still feel the same way about golf,” she said. “It is stressful at times, but the biggest joy is winning.
“I have expectations of what I want to do, and if you don’t meet those, what do I need to do to improve? Still, there is no better feeling in the world than hitting that perfect golf shot."
A regional championship and Class 4A state championship are the next items on her agenda before tackling the summer slate.
Two years ago at Coldwater Links in Ames, Vogler shot a school-record 67 in the closing round of state to finish a stroke behind Hoffman. Another duel could happen at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny early next month.
“She knows she’s going to have to play better to accomplish her high school goal this year of winning a state title,” Furne said, “but she has some unfinished business from two years ago.
"A lot of times with Division I athletes, you just stay out of their way and savor it. You don't get elite players all that often, so you just sit back and enjoy it."