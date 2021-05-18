Bulldogs' Vogler continues to grow on, off golf course

“There is always room for improvement, but I’ve been getting a lot stronger, been improving and making more birdies than I have in previous rounds,” she said. “That’s definitely a bonus.”

Vogler started a strength program three to four times a week at 1031 Fitness last fall. Since then, she has gained about 15 yards off the tee.

It has led to some swing changes and mixed results.

“I had a full summer season last year (during middle of COVID) and made a lot of progress,” she said. “I had a few tournaments over the winter where I didn’t have the best results and lost a little bit of that confidence.

"The swing is there, but it is just honing in on specific aspects and mentally what I need to think to make the swing more consistent.”

Vogler, whose best round is a 63 in practice at Hunters Ridge Golf Course in Marion, said consistency off the tee is her biggest priority right now.

"My chipping and putting are where I want it," she said. "It is getting the ball in the fairway more off the tee."

Vogler shot 78 and had to outlast Pleasant Valley’s Erika Holmberg in a sudden-death playoff at last week’s conference tournament.