Bumann rebounds with eagle, birdie to win Geneseo Invite

"This week hasn't been great," Bumann said. "Long game, I wasn't too confident coming in. Just hesitating, trying to guide the ball."

Heading to the Par-5 first, Bumann turned his day around.

He drove the ball down the fairway, knocked it on the green in two and then sunk an eagle putt to trim his number over par in half. On the next hole, he cupped a 25-foot birdie.

"We just let him go, we kept saying 'Don't hold back.' That was awfully impressive to see him keep his composure," Spartans head coach and Tom's father Shannon Bumann said. "We had him slow down a little bit on his tempo and he just got things smoothed out.

"He had some really high expectations."

It was just enough to hold off a charge from Steinert.

Usually the number four player in the lineup, Steinert exceeded that with a career best 75 to place solo second. He recorded two birdies and three bogeys after starting on No. 6.

Tied with Bumann with one hole to go, Steinert ran into trouble on the Par-4 fifth.

Taking a drop after a wayward drive, the junior hit that shot into the bunker and his chances of earning medalist honors fell apart in front of him with a double bogey.