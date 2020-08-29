Bumann rebounds with eagle, birdie to win Geneseo Invite

GENESEO, Ill. — Tom Bumann set out two goals Saturday at the Geneseo Invite.
Match his older brother Jack's round of 71 from a few years ago at the same course and take medalist honors.
The senior accomplished the latter.
Ignited by a 3-under on the final nine holes, Bumann carded a 73 to finish 1-over par and hold off Geneseo's Mason Steinert by two strokes to claim the top spot at Sugar Maple Golf Club.
"I had a lot more wedges, a lot easier to birdie," Bumann said. "To go from four-over to one-over in just two holes was great."
Quincy, on the strength of its top four players shooting below an 85, won the team title with a score of 323 followed by Alleman and Geneseo each collecting a score of 336. Ridgewood (339) and Moline (352) rounded out the top five.
Alleman officially claimed second thanks to the Pioneers' No. 5 Noah Brinkman shooting two shots better than the Maple Leafs' No. 5.
"We gave a couple strokes away, clean that up on the green, little less aggressive in certain situations," Geneseo head coach Scott Hardison said. "If we can get under 330 with this group, I'll be real happy."
Starting on the back nine, Bumann ran into old habits where he couldn't find his swing at the start. It led to bogeys on Nos. 12 and 14 then a double on No. 15 for an outbound 40.
"This week hasn't been great," Bumann said. "Long game, I wasn't too confident coming in. Just hesitating, trying to guide the ball."
Heading to the Par-5 first, Bumann turned his day around.
He drove the ball down the fairway, knocked it on the green in two and then sunk an eagle putt to trim his number over par in half. On the next hole, he cupped a 25-foot birdie.
"We just let him go, we kept saying 'Don't hold back.' That was awfully impressive to see him keep his composure," Spartans head coach and Tom's father Shannon Bumann said. "We had him slow down a little bit on his tempo and he just got things smoothed out.
"He had some really high expectations."
It was just enough to hold off a charge from Steinert.
Usually the number four player in the lineup, Steinert exceeded that with a career best 75 to place solo second. He recorded two birdies and three bogeys after starting on No. 6.
Tied with Bumann with one hole to go, Steinert ran into trouble on the Par-4 fifth.
Taking a drop after a wayward drive, the junior hit that shot into the bunker and his chances of earning medalist honors fell apart in front of him with a double bogey.
"There's some strokes out there that I could've had," Steinert said.
Still, Hardison refused to look at the negative final hole and focused on the positives of the previous 17.
"He needs to forget that hole and move on. If you hit a bad shot, and still score 75, you got a proud coach," he said. "He's consistently gotten better, I would think this is going to springboard him to some confidence."
Ridgewood's Gannon Greenman (81) and Geneseo's Derek Johnson (83), the teams' respective No. 2 golfers, each placed in the top-10. Alleman's Luke Lofgren slid into the fourth spot with an 80 while Rock Island's Colton Sigel (81) and Moline's Jack Curnyn (82) were sixth and ninth, respectively.
