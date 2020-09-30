Bumann, Spartans complete LTC slam

CAMBRIDGE — The Ridgewood boys' golf squad and its No. 1 player both took aim at Lincoln Trail Conference grand slams Wednesday afternoon.
Both were able to connect.
With senior standout Tom Bumann shooting a 78 at the par-72 Valley View Golf Club to win his fourth straight individual conference title, the Spartans likewise made it four championships in a row as they tallied 366 strokes on their home course, 11 ahead of runner-up United. Mid-County (382) also contended but settled for third place.
"Playing in our nine-hole events this year, we could tell this was going to be more competitive," Bumann said. "Winning this the last three years definitely gave us confidence going in."
Bumann, whose twin brother Bill shot an 89 to tie Annawan-Wethersfield standout Jacob Cathelyn for third place, was quick to admit that a fourth straight team title was the principal goal, even more than the individual grand slam.
"To do this all four years and beat all the other schools, it's pretty cool," said Tom Bumann, who had four birdies on a day when winds reached close to 40 miles per hour raked the Valley View greens. "Having the knowledge of the course helped, especially the greens. We've played the greens so much, we know where the putts are going to break."
For the Bumann twins and fellow senior Ganon Greenman, Wednesday's victory was both a fitting final chapter in one phase of their prep golf careers, as well as the gateway to a potential regional championship when Ridgewood serves as a Class 1A postseason host next Tuesday.
"We know we don't have a state meet this year, so our main goal was 4-for-4," Bill Bumann said. "Considering the conditions today, my score was acceptable. The course is in beautiful shape, so for regionals, hopefully I can score 10 strokes less."
Greenman, whose 90 earned him a fifth-place finish, likewise hopes next Tuesday's return to Valley View produces a lower score, with the end result being the Spartans' first regional team title.
"Looking back on my round, my driver was good and my ball-striking was all right," he said. "I had a few bad holes that ruined my confidence, but when I saw Galva (Mid-County) within four, that made me focus for the last four holes. Going into regionals, I know I can go way lower."
Silver lining for MerCo's Lager: Mercer County senior Gage Lager gave himself a big shot in the arm for next week's postseason by shooting an 85 to take second place, leading the Golden Eagoes (390) to a fourth-place finish out of nine teams.
"I was just trying to get top 10 and all-conference," Lager said. "Just play consistent, and help the team to do better than we've done the last couple of years. I'm pretty happy with my score for the way the winds were."
MerCo finished seven strokes ahead of fifth-place A-W, which was led by Cathelyn's 89 that included two birdies on the front nine holes, including a near-ace on fifth.
"I wanted to get top 10, top 5 at best," Cathelyn said. "With some of my putts, the wind was affecting them. I felt like I could've done better, so I'll definitely try to beat this score by a lot at regionals."
For Mid-County, Jaxson Willer also got All-LTC honors, shooting a 91 to tie United's Drew Brown for sixth. Brown's Red Storm teammates Caleb Copeland (92) and Kittner McVey (94) took eighth and 10th, respectively.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!