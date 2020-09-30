Bumann, Spartans complete LTC slam

CAMBRIDGE — The Ridgewood boys' golf squad and its No. 1 player both took aim at Lincoln Trail Conference grand slams Wednesday afternoon.

Both were able to connect.

With senior standout Tom Bumann shooting a 78 at the par-72 Valley View Golf Club to win his fourth straight individual conference title, the Spartans likewise made it four championships in a row as they tallied 366 strokes on their home course, 11 ahead of runner-up United. Mid-County (382) also contended but settled for third place.

"Playing in our nine-hole events this year, we could tell this was going to be more competitive," Bumann said. "Winning this the last three years definitely gave us confidence going in."

Bumann, whose twin brother Bill shot an 89 to tie Annawan-Wethersfield standout Jacob Cathelyn for third place, was quick to admit that a fourth straight team title was the principal goal, even more than the individual grand slam.

"To do this all four years and beat all the other schools, it's pretty cool," said Tom Bumann, who had four birdies on a day when winds reached close to 40 miles per hour raked the Valley View greens. "Having the knowledge of the course helped, especially the greens. We've played the greens so much, we know where the putts are going to break."