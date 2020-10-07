Class 2A girls golf regional: Knary overcomes slow start to again reach sectionals

PEKIN — A rough start couldn’t even sidetrack Kacie Knary from reaching her goal at Wednesday’s Class 2A Pekin Regional.
The Moline High School junior golfer rallied from a front-9 score of 50 at a tough Lick Creek Golf Course to shoot a 42 on the back, finishing seventh overall and earning one of four individual spots in Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Champaign Centennial Sectional at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
Only two local teams participated in the nine-team event and neither earned one of the two team spots advancing to sectional. Those went to Dunlap (363) and Washington (376). The Maroons were fourth with a 440 and Rock Island was ninth with a 559. No other local individuals shot under 100 and it took a Top 10 individual finish to advance with one of the four advancing spots for players not on a qualifying team.
It was the third straight year that Knary earned one of those coveted positions as she has reached the sectional level of the state tournament series in all three years of her prep career.
This one, though, took some fortitude to pull out.
“I didn’t have a good front nine, I really struggled with my putting,” said Knary. “On the back nine I stepped up my game and shot lower.”
And showed some tremendous resilience in the process.
“She showed quite a bit of composure and experience and didn’t get down on herself,” said Moline coach Lindsay Schilb.
The coach admitted it might have been a different story last year even with more individual spots available for advancement in a non-COVID-19 scenario.
“She’s not going to give up, but she can get herself in a bit of snit and it could take her a couple of holes to get out of it,” said Schilb. “She realizes she has control of her attitude and has shown better perseverance.”
She showed that after struggling through a front nine that included five double bogeys and four bogeys with a couple of penalty strokes thrown in.
“My putting today was not good whatsoever,” she said of her main issues. “The greens were hard to read and I couldn’t hit a good lag putt from 30-feet. It wasn’t so much hitting the ball that was my problem, it was my putting.”
After admitting to giving herself a pep talk at the turn, she carded four pars on the back nine and had just one double bogey.
“My mental game is way better,” said Knary of her game now. “I’m more confident with my swing.”
And that helped her move onto the final stage of the 2020 state series.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!