Class 2A girls golf regional: Knary overcomes slow start to again reach sectionals

“She showed quite a bit of composure and experience and didn’t get down on herself,” said Moline coach Lindsay Schilb.

The coach admitted it might have been a different story last year even with more individual spots available for advancement in a non-COVID-19 scenario.

“She’s not going to give up, but she can get herself in a bit of snit and it could take her a couple of holes to get out of it,” said Schilb. “She realizes she has control of her attitude and has shown better perseverance.”

She showed that after struggling through a front nine that included five double bogeys and four bogeys with a couple of penalty strokes thrown in.

“My putting today was not good whatsoever,” she said of her main issues. “The greens were hard to read and I couldn’t hit a good lag putt from 30-feet. It wasn’t so much hitting the ball that was my problem, it was my putting.”

After admitting to giving herself a pep talk at the turn, she carded four pars on the back nine and had just one double bogey.

“My mental game is way better,” said Knary of her game now. “I’m more confident with my swing.”

And that helped her move onto the final stage of the 2020 state series.

