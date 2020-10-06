Class 3A Rock Island regional golf: RI's Sigel, Moline's Rogers reach sectional

That early double had him thinking, though, as did the ability to watch the scores on the mobile app used for scoring the event.

“I didn’t hit my driver a whole lot,” he said. “I played my 2-iron and 4-iron pretty much all the way through the back nine. I’ve never done that before. My driver was getting me in too much trouble.”

Ironically, Rogers said, “Normally it’s my tee ball that’s usually the good part of my game.”

He was fortunate, though, to be able to overcome that.

“The score was pretty good,” he said. “The course was playing tough today and the greens were rolling fast. I didn’t get off the tee great, but my irons were pretty spot on.”

Rogers said that he also adapted his game as the day went on and it became apparent that the team wasn’t going to advance.

“Once I saw the team falling back in the standings a little bit, I tried to play aggressive to make sure I got myself up on the leaderboard and secured myself a top four individual spot,” he said. “Yeah, I kind of liked knowing what was going on and how I was ranking among the other players.”