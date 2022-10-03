Closing birdie propels Spartans' Johnson to medalist honors, team title

LONG GROVE — Sam Johnson went to the 18th tee box Monday afternoon at Glynns Creek Golf Course hot under the collar. He had just made bogey at the par-5 17th.

“I hit three poor shots at 17, was not happy about that, and I knew I needed to do something on 18,” the Pleasant Valley High School senior said.

It looked to be an inauspicious start to the final hole for Johnson as his tee shot flirted with the woods on the left side. He even hit a provisional ball because he was uncertain if his initial drive stayed in play.

“I know if coach ever saw where I was, he’d kill me,” Johnson said. “He always tells us to aim right there. I knew it’d be close.”

Johnson's ball remained in play by about 3 or 4 yards. He smashed a 9-iron around a tree from 155 yards to 15 feet behind the pin and then buried the downhill putt for a birdie to capture medalist honors by one stroke at the Iowa Class 4A district meet.

On the heels of a Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament crown, Johnson posted a 1-under 71 to finish in front of teammate Ethan Blomme, North Scott’s John Dobbe and Southeast Polk’s Aaron Estell.

With four scores of 76 or better, PV claimed the district title with a 293 total and advances to this weekend’s state tournament at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids. Southeast Polk and Cedar Rapids Xavier also advanced with 295 and 303 totals, respectively, in the 14-team field.

In their last five 18-hole competitions, the Spartans have shot 293, 290, 298, 312 and 287. After state runner-up finishes in 2018, 2020 and 2021, PV has its eyes on the ultimate prize.

“It shows us we can hang,” Blomme said. “We’re going into state with no intentions but to win the thing. We’re shooting scores that can help us do that.”

Johnson did a fist pump after knocking in his birdie putt at the last. Besides an under-par round, he knew it could catapult him to medalist honors.

"I knew I had a chance," he said. "It was good to see one fall."

Dobbe (72) and Assumption’s Keaton Thissen (74), both seniors, were the top two individuals from non-qualifying teams and will be in the field for the 36-hole tournament this weekend.

It is the first state tournament trip for Dobbe, who had four birdies and four bogeys in his round.

“I knew I had to put one good day together,” Dobbe said. “I put the shots together and made it work. My iron play wasn’t that great, but my short game saved me today.”

Thissen, meanwhile, had to sweat it out.

After coming up short of qualifying his sophomore and junior seasons, Thissen wasn’t overly confident 74 would be enough. He had to wait 30-45 minutes to see if that score would hold up.

“Definitely the worst part about the day was waiting,” Thissen said. “It definitely takes a toll, but in the end it worked out.”

Thissen finished one stroke in front of Burlington’s Tomas Rascon and Iowa City West’s Owen Larson for the final spot.

There was one shot that stood out for Thissen. He smacked a 3-wood to about 15 feet on the par-5 seventh and converted a birdie.

It was one of three birdies in his round.

“I hit it really well,” he said. “The driver was good and irons were pretty good. My wedges were average and I didn’t putt very well.

“I knew this could be my last (high school meet), so I wanted to make sure it counted and I played well.”

Blomme has raised his game in recent weeks for the Spartans. Five of his last six 18-hole rounds have been 74 or better as he's spent additional time working with his coach.

“The swing has gotten good and my confidence is at an all-time high right now,” Blomme said. “It is mainly my mental game. I’m not really having any negative (thoughts) on the golf course. It is a lot of positives.”

The same can be said for the Spartans, who received a 74 from Owen Wright and a 76 from Andrew Tillman to round out their low four. It was the eighth time this season PV had four scores in the 70s for 18 holes.

“It was good for the team to show up,” Johnson said. “That 293 is a great score.

“We just need to keep doing what we’ve been doing. It is all about chipping and putting at Elmcrest, and that’s what our team’s bread and butter has been. We’ll see what we can do.”

Cedar Falls takes district: The Cedar Falls boys' golf team edged Dubuque Wahlert in a tiebreaker to claim the district title at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta on Monday.

Cedar Falls and Wahlert each shot 305 while Western Dubuque also advanced to the state tournament with a 314 total. Cedar Falls won the tiebreaker based on having a lower fifth score than Wahlert.

Central DeWitt was 10th in the 15-team field with a 326 total. The Sabers' Carter Drury shot a 76 to finish in the top 10. Max Froeschle had 79 and Jacob Brokaw finished with 81. The Sabers did not have any state qualifiers.