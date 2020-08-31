Fulton golfers off to hot start

FULTON, Ill. — A year after missing out on a state berth by nine strokes, the Fulton boys golf team was able to end its lengthy tournament drought last fall.
Led by senior Andrew Schrader, who became the fifth Steamer golfer and the first in eight years to earn an All-State medal, coach Kevin VerHoeven's squad followed up its first Class 1A regional team title since 2017 with just the second state appearance in program history, the previous trip coming back in 1982.
Even with the graduation of Schrader, who capped his career by placing ninth at the 1A state finals in Bloomington, and classmate Alex Hartman, the Steamers are set up for another strong season this fall.
Although the season has been considerably altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fulton has maintained its focus. A 7-1 dual-meet record to open the 2020 campaign is a strong indicator of that.
"I'm just glad the kids got a chance to play," said VerHoeven, who has coached the Steamers to two regional titles in the past three years. "Last year was a great experience for us, and with four of those six kids back, it's certainly stayed in the back of our minds.
"We want to keep building enthusiasm and success, and do our best to make ourselves known. Right now, our emphasis is on each meet, since we do get to have all of our (Three Rivers) conference meets."
The only loss Fulton has taken so far has come against perennial TRAC power Riverdale, which competed alongside the Steamers at state last year and placed third; Fulton brought home a seventh-place finish.
"We figured we had a good chance to win regionals," said junior Ian Wiebenga, who won his first individual regional championship last fall by shooting a 74 to top Schrader by two strokes. "We worked hard for it, and we really wanted to go from there and advance to state."
This year's postseason landscape has been radically shifted, with the Illinois High School Association putting forth a revised plan that calls for a single round of localized geographic competition to be held in early October. That, in essence, condenses the postseason into a regional round of golf.
With a strong squad back from last year's top 10 showing in Bloomington, VerHoeven hopes the truncated postseason does not add up to a lost opportunity for his program.
"We've got two seniors this year (Josh VanderPloeg and Patrick Wiebenga), and getting the chance to play at state is something you want to do when you get that window of opportunity," he said. "When that window closes, it can be hard going forward."
For now, the Steamers are going to make the most of whatever opportunities present themselves in 2020.
"We're trying to do the best we can, go back-to-back for regional titles," Ian Wiebenga said. "We're just really glad that we had a season, that we're playing and that we're going to have a regional."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!