Fulton golfers off to hot start

FULTON, Ill. — A year after missing out on a state berth by nine strokes, the Fulton boys golf team was able to end its lengthy tournament drought last fall.

Led by senior Andrew Schrader, who became the fifth Steamer golfer and the first in eight years to earn an All-State medal, coach Kevin VerHoeven's squad followed up its first Class 1A regional team title since 2017 with just the second state appearance in program history, the previous trip coming back in 1982.

Even with the graduation of Schrader, who capped his career by placing ninth at the 1A state finals in Bloomington, and classmate Alex Hartman, the Steamers are set up for another strong season this fall.

Although the season has been considerably altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fulton has maintained its focus. A 7-1 dual-meet record to open the 2020 campaign is a strong indicator of that.

"I'm just glad the kids got a chance to play," said VerHoeven, who has coached the Steamers to two regional titles in the past three years. "Last year was a great experience for us, and with four of those six kids back, it's certainly stayed in the back of our minds.