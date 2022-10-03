Fulton, Mercer County, Riverdale and Sherrard send golfers to state

Sherrard’s Andrew Boland had the mindset he wanted halfway through his round of the Class 1A sectional at TPC Deere Run on Monday.

The junior golfer played clean through the front nine and carded a 37 at the turn. It was on the inward nine where things got nerve-wracking.

“I was just really comfortable (through nine),” Boland said. “I was walking around and nothing was in my head. I was just playing golf.

“And then (the back nine) is where I started thinking a little bit too much about the scores and I started climbing a litter higher than I wanted.”

Boland bogeyed seven holes on the back nine, but never let a hole get away from him. Boland kept his composure and didn’t record a double or triple-bogey the entire round to post an 80.

And every stroke mattered. Boland had to sweat out an individual spot to state in the clubhouse, but not only did Boland earn his spot - he finished a stroke ahead of having to play in a playoff for the final qualifying position.

“I definitely did not want to get into a playoff,” Boland said. “That just makes everything more nervous. That was a huge weight off of my shoulders.

“I’m just really happy because the main goal for me coming out here was to move on to state and that’s what I did.”

Three other locals grabbed individual qualifying spots as Mercer Country’s Carson Boelens (3rd, 76), Fulton’s Landon Meyers (T6, 78) and Riverdale’s Blake Sutton (T9, 79) will play at the Class 1A state tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington on Friday and Saturday.

Rockford Lutheran’s Jake Guse shot a 74, but had to win a playoff hole over Amboy’s Wesley Wilson to claim the individual sectional title. Byron (325) earned the team sectional title and both Rockford Lutheran (330) and Rockford Christian (339) advanced to Prairie Vista.

Fulton (5th, 357), Sherrard (8th, 362) and Mercer County (11th, 366) failed to advance.

Boelens was the highest local finisher thanks to a stretch in the middle of his round that included four birdies in seven holes. He was 2-over through nine (on the Deere Run back nine), but began the front side with birdies on 1 and 2.

“I had a little bit of a rough start – I was a couple over through my first few holes – but picked it up and ended up getting two birdies on the (first nine) to get back to even,” Boelens said. “That was when I kind of tore it up. I lost a few strokes towards the end of it, but I was pretty happy with my round.”

Boelens said the sunny and 70-degree weather conditions were ideal for him to be aggressive on the course. It was a strategy he implemented after realizing how well his round was going.

“When I got to the front I definitely got more aggressive,” Boelens said. “I hate playing in cold weather and for me, I consider it perfection conditions today. I made a choice that if I had a chance to win, I would try. I knew I could advance. And I really wanted to win.”

The sophomore golfer bogeyed four of his last five holes, but finished just two strokes off the lead. Mercer County didn’t advance as a team, but sharing the sectional experience with teammates was memorable for Boelens.

“It was great for us to advance to sectionals because last year we had a tough time a regionals,” Boelens said. “But this year we really did well. I think we won almost every meet except for like three or four. And some of the guys have already said they want to come watch me (at state), which is a great confidence boost for me.”

Fulton’s Meyers also punched his ticket to Bloomington with a 7-over 78. Meyers bogeyed 14 and 15, but birdied the 113-yard par 3 16th to solidify himself as a qualifier.

“As soon as I hit (the birdie putt), I knew it felt great,” Meyers said. “I knew it was the right distance and it was on a great line.

“I’ve really been looking forward to (state) with it being my senior year. I wanted to go out with a bang.”

Meyers was the top finisher on a Fulton team that placed fifth, two spots from a team qualifying spot at state, but also had an impressive 2022 season. His teammates were there to celebrate with him after he finished his round.

“We have had a lot of fun the last couple of weeks and getting off of 18 and having all those guys right there ready to congratulate me felt amazing,” Meyers said.

Riverdale’s Sutton qualified for state with an 8-over 79. The freshman Ram collected nine pars and just one birdie in a round that was similar to Boland’s as he also avoided big numbers.

Sutton was the only Riverdale golfer out of the four who qualified individually for sectionals to advance.