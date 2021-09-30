Geneseo girls advance to own 1A sectional; Rockridge comes up short

Geneseo High School girls’ golf coach Jon Murray was worrying about his team struggling early on Thursday at the Alleman Class 1A Regional gathering at Saukie Golf Course before his squad turned it around.
The Rockridge Rockets weren’t as resilient on a warm, sunny day.
As a result, Geneseo’s Maple Leafs rallied for a second-place team finish behind regional champ Rock Falls to secure one of the three team spots advancing to Monday’s Class 1A Geneseo Sectional at Midland Golf Club in Kewanee.
“About four or five holes in, we did not have a good start and I was starting to think ‘Man, I don’t see how this is going to happen.’ I think we were in sixth place for a while,” said Murray of early team results in the eight-team event. “We started on the front nine, which is the tougher nine. Once we flip-flopped, our scores started to climb and I started feeling better.”
So did senior leader Keely Nguyen, who finished fifth overall, carding an 80 on the par-66 layout as she got support from personal-best scores from Georgia McKelvain (11th, 86) and Keely Roberts (T12, 88) to go with Addie Mills’ 89 that tied for 15th.
“We for sure thought Rockridge was going to be a problem, but they had a bad day and we were able to pull through with good scores,” said Nguyen, who admitted she had a bad day with her driver and resorted to her irons to get around the 4,499-yard course.
Rockridge, which figured to factor into the team race for those top three advancing spots, was left on the outside with a fourth-place team finish, eight strokes behind third-place St. Bede’s 351 total.
Instead of the team playing on Monday, the Rockets advanced three individuals who logged among the Top 10 not on advancing teams — Lillian Dehner (T6, 82), Victoria Batey (T19, 92) and Amelia Rursch (T19, 92). Neva Graves tied for 21st with a 93 but lost on the second hole of a three-for-one playoff to Alleman’s Campbell Gustafson for the final individual spot in Monday’s field.
“The girls at first started out with nerves and then the nerves flowed into frustration and the frustration flowed to bad scores for some of them,” said Rockridge coach Daphne Graves. “Our No. 1 shot really well with an 82 and our 5 and 6 golfers shot some of their best scores and came through. We just had the ones in the middle fall through for us.”
Team champ Rock Falls was paced by individual medalist Megan Fiorini, who carded a 1-over 67.
Kewanee’s Mya Mirocha was right behind and battling for medalist honors, which she had set her sights on. An eagle on the par-5 12th and birdies on the par-4 14th and 16th holes had her nipping at Fiorini’s lead after a tough front nine.
But a double bogey on the par-3 18th ended her comeback and left her with a 4-over 70 and a runner-up individual effort.
“I definitely thought I had a shot,” said Mirocha of thinking about individual accolades. “I knew there were a lot of good girls, so I was just trying to play the course and not play against the players. … It was really fun to be able to bounce back and not get it in my head too much what I did on the previous holes.”
In addition to Mirocha and the Rockridge individuals, two other locals earned spots in the sectional field. Three other locals — Cambridge’s Gracie Russell (T12, 88) and Orion’s Sofia Fernandez (T15, 89) and Alleman's Gustafson (T21, 93), also worked their way to Midland.
A long day on the links was stretched out even more as the event culminated with the playoff to determine the last individual moving on.
Gustafson parlayed a pair of bogeys on holes 1 and 2 into her second sectional appearance, having been part of a team that made it to sectionals two years ago.
She and Sterling Newman’s Ellie Rude were among the final finishers while Rockridge’s Graves had to sit and wait for over two hours before the playoff commenced.
“I definitely underestimated myself,” said the Pioneers’ senior of surviving the playoff with a pair of six-foot putts on the playoff holes. “I’m proud of myself for not putting as much pressure on myself. … This is going to be memorable for me and I’m grateful to be off to sectionals.”