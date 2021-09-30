Geneseo girls advance to own 1A sectional; Rockridge comes up short

“I definitely thought I had a shot,” said Mirocha of thinking about individual accolades. “I knew there were a lot of good girls, so I was just trying to play the course and not play against the players. … It was really fun to be able to bounce back and not get it in my head too much what I did on the previous holes.”

In addition to Mirocha and the Rockridge individuals, two other locals earned spots in the sectional field. Three other locals — Cambridge’s Gracie Russell (T12, 88) and Orion’s Sofia Fernandez (T15, 89) and Alleman's Gustafson (T21, 93), also worked their way to Midland.

A long day on the links was stretched out even more as the event culminated with the playoff to determine the last individual moving on.

Gustafson parlayed a pair of bogeys on holes 1 and 2 into her second sectional appearance, having been part of a team that made it to sectionals two years ago.

She and Sterling Newman’s Ellie Rude were among the final finishers while Rockridge’s Graves had to sit and wait for over two hours before the playoff commenced.