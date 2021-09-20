Geneseo girls finish second to Quincy runaway in Big 6 golf action

The Quincy girls golf team was expected to win Monday’s Western Big 6 meet at Lake Bracken Country Club in Galesburg, and it did just that.
In fact, the Blue Devils romped to their fifth straight title as their 310 team score topped the seven-team field by 74 strokes.
Geneseo (375) earned runner-up honors, followed by Galesburg (380), Moline (387), Sterling (446), Rock Island (448) and Alleman (460). United Township was not represented.
The runner-up Maple Leafs were led by senior Keely Nguyen who earned first-team All-Western Big 6 Conference honors as she tied for fourth place with an 84, improving on last year’s seventh-place finish that was one spot from first-team honors.
Another bright spot, according to Geneseo coach Jon Murray, was freshman Keely Roberts tying for 11th with a 95 to earn second-team honors.
“I’m proud of our team as a whole, especially having a freshman make second team,” said Murray, whose club is at the Alleman regional next week at Saukie Golf Course before hosting sectional action at Kewanee Dunes. “Given what we were up against, our realistic goal for the day was to get second and we did that. I’m glad we don’t have to worry about Quincy in the state series.”
The large margin of victory came as no surprise as the Blue Devils swept the top four individual places. Freshman Sophia Gold (73), 2020 league champ Laci Novosel (76), Saya Geisendorfer (77) and Paige Cain (84) all earned first-team Big 6 honors that went to the top six finishers. Quincy’s only other golfer, Maddie O’Brien, just missed second team Big 6 honors as she tied for 14th with a 97.