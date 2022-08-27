Geneseo, Moore finish second at home invite at TPC Deere Run

Even though Geneseo didn't win its home invitational, head coach Scott Hardison was pleased with what he saw.

The Maple Leafs finished one shot back of Naperville Central, which shot a 317 Saturday to win the tournament, held for the first time at TPC Deere Run.

It's the first time this season Geneseo didn't come out on top, but the Maple Leafs have rolled early, winning two other invites and all three of their duals.

"Second by one stroke here is nothing to be upset about," Hardison said. "We want to be peaking toward the end of the season, we don't want to peak here at the beginning. ... We can learn some stuff; I don't think we finished the 18 holes very well. I thought our last five or six holes probably cost us the invite, and that's something we need to work on. ... We'll learn from it."

Hardison was also pleased with the new setting, and hopes Geneseo can return to the home of the John Deere Classic in the future.

"I want to give a shout-out to (head pro Andrew Elliott). We had a conversation a couple of different times and he always spoke about growing the game, so allowing high school boys to come out and play TPC is a great opportunity," Hardison said. "Having an opportunity to play on a championship-level course, teams were begging us to get in this. We're really excited, we hope to continue this next year and I really had a good time today."

Galesburg's Jason Runbom was the meet medalist, shooting a 1-over 72 and edging Geneseo's Hayden Moore by virtue of playing his final nine holes at 3-under compared to Moore's even par.

"I kind of had a rough stretch with a double on 4, bogey on 5 and 6, so then I was like, this is not you," Runbom said. "I kept telling myself to just have fun, not put any pressure on myself."

Though he finished second, Moore has plenty of positives to draw on, especially as this round came on the heels of strong play Friday, when he shot 4-under at the Brinkmeier Invitational at Byron Hills.

Moore was 2-over through 12 holes but played his final six holes at 1-under thanks to three birdies.

He birdied the 17th hole after his drive left him just 130 yards to the hole. His gap wedge came up just short of the green but he chipped on and made his putt for birdie.

Moore was set up well on the 18th, sitting in the middle of the fairway, but his second shot landed on the right side of the green, leaving a long putt to the hole.

He ran his birdie putt about eight feet past, and his par putt burned the right edge, forcing him to settle for bogey.

"The last hole, it was kind of unfortunate to three-putt, but I'm pretty happy with how I played for the most part," Moore said. "It was a tough putt down the hill. I wish I could have not three-putted it, but that's just how it went."

To finish in a tie for first at a TPC course continues to build Moore's confidence moving forward.

"Over the summer, I didn't have the best tournament results, but 4-under (Friday) definitely boosted my confidence for today and then today was just another good result," Moore said. "A lot of guys are really progressing from last year. We have a pretty solid top four that's just, compared to last year, a lot better, and that's good to see."

Moline finished fourth with a team score of 326, with two individuals finishing in the top 10. Senior Jack Curnyn and freshman Greer Peters both shot 79.

"I think I drove the ball well. The course was playing a little shorter today so I didn't have to hit as many drivers and I was hitting my 3-wood well so I was able to keep it in the fairway and hit a lot of fairways and greens," Curnyn said. "It gave me a lot of confidence, especially off the tee. I haven't been great off the tee lately but coming out to a little tougher course like this and hitting it well makes me feel like I can start hitting more fairways."

Peters has settled in quickly to varsity golf. He was the medalist at the Peoria Notre Dame Invitational earlier this month, and shot a team-low 9-hole score of 33 in a dual against Davenport North at Duck Creek earlier this week.

"He's really sure in everything he does," Moline head coach Max Haverland said. "He has no weakness in his game. Are there things he can get better at? Sure, but everything's in front of him. He hits driver well, he's confident in everything he does, he's a great chipper and putter and he's only going to get better at it."

With Geneseo and Moline both among the favorites to win the Western Big 6, Saturday provided an opportunity to see where the two teams stack up. Moline finished eight shots back of the Maple Leafs, giving the Maroons something to shoot for moving forward.

"I think our greatest strength is experience, and we have a little bit of depth," Haverland said. "It's a short season but it's a busy season so you've got to be ready when conference comes. Geneseo's playing really well, we're a step behind them, but there's a lot of golf between now and (the conference meet)."

Bettendorf finished sixth with a score of 337 while Rock Island was 10th with a 378 and Ridgewood was 12th with a 456.