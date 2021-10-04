Geneseo's Nguyen state-bound; Leafs just miss team berth

KEWANEE — Three years ago, Keely Nguyen capped her first year of high school golf as part of Geneseo's most recent state-qualifying squad.

With the Lady Leafs hosting Monday's IHSA Class 1A sectional meet at Midland Golf Club, the senior standout was hoping to be able to finish her prep career the way she started it.

As it turned out, Nguyen achieved just one of her goals. Shooting a 9-over par 81 she saved with a solid back nine, she booked herself a trip to this weekend's 1A state tournament in Decatur.

"I would've made it last year, but COVID took that away from me," Nguyen said. "That put a damper on things, but I treated the sectionals as my state meet last year."

Tallying five pars and a birdie on the par-5 No. 15 hole, Nguyen was on the bubble for a good part of the day, watching and waiting to see if her score was good enough to make the cut.

"After my front nine, I truly didn't think I'd make it," she said of an opening nine of 43 that included seven bogeys. "I picked it up on the back nine, but I was still pretty worried, with a couple of girls ahead of me (for the 10th and final individual state slot).