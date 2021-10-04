Geneseo's Nguyen state-bound; Leafs just miss team berth

KEWANEE — Three years ago, Keely Nguyen capped her first year of high school golf as part of Geneseo's most recent state-qualifying squad.
With the Lady Leafs hosting Monday's IHSA Class 1A sectional meet at Midland Golf Club, the senior standout was hoping to be able to finish her prep career the way she started it.
As it turned out, Nguyen achieved just one of her goals. Shooting a 9-over par 81 she saved with a solid back nine, she booked herself a trip to this weekend's 1A state tournament in Decatur.
"I would've made it last year, but COVID took that away from me," Nguyen said. "That put a damper on things, but I treated the sectionals as my state meet last year."
Tallying five pars and a birdie on the par-5 No. 15 hole, Nguyen was on the bubble for a good part of the day, watching and waiting to see if her score was good enough to make the cut.
"After my front nine, I truly didn't think I'd make it," she said of an opening nine of 43 that included seven bogeys. "I picked it up on the back nine, but I was still pretty worried, with a couple of girls ahead of me (for the 10th and final individual state slot).
"I probably refreshed the (iWanamaker scoring) page 20 times a minute. But I made it. That was the goal. I'm going to go down there and try to play the best I can."
The other goal — getting Geneseo back to Red Tail Run Golf Course as a full squad for the first time in three years — ended up being denied.
Finishing with a score of 353, the Leafs ended up in fourth place, just three strokes behind third-place Rock Falls, the final team qualifier. Rockford Boylan (325) won the title, with Peoria Notre Dame (336) finishing second.
"Obviously, I'm definitely super-happy I got through," Nguyen said, "but it would've been nice to have the team get through. They're pretty young, so it would've been a good experience for them. They're a strong group, and I think they'll do good next year."
Two of Nguyen's younger teammates, sophomore Addie Mills (T29, 87) and freshman Keely Roberts (T35, 90) finished among the top 35 individuals.
"I improved a lot from the first time I played here, so at the end of the day, I was happy with my score," said Mills, referring to a 112 she shot at Midland during the Geneseo Invitational. "Next year I'm going to come back and play my hardest. My goal is for us to make it to state as a team."
Roberts views Monday's round and the past season as hopefully leading to bigger and better things the next three years.
"I've got time to get better," she said. "I felt I could've done better — I was hoping to go in the low 80s — but I'm still happy with what I got."
The Sherrard girls' squad tallied 436 strokes to finish 12th out of 12 teams. Freshman Elliana Danielsen's 94 led the Tigers as she finished 53rd overall.
Ridgewood's Russell leads area individuals: Ridgewood freshman standout Gracie Russell capped a solid rookie campaign by finishing 26th, the second-highest finish among area players only behind Geneseo's Nguyen.
Notching eight pars and a birdie on No. 7, Russell finished with an 87.
"I'd say it was pretty good," she said. "As a freshman, I was just looking to get the experience. It'd been a bonus if I got to state, but I've got three years to go. This is a really good start."
Rockridge junior Lillian Dehner fired a 90 to finish 36th and lead the Rockets' sectional trio that included Amelia Rursch (96) and Victoria Batey (110).
"I plan on being back and doing better," said Dehner. "It was weird coming without the whole team, but it was good to have two of my teammates with me."
Kewanee's Mya Mirocha finished with a 92, hitting the water and carding an 11 on the par-4 fifth hole. Five pars and a birdie on the back nine could not overcome the early damage.
"I think I recovered pretty well and tried to keep going," she said, "but my front nine put me in a bad position. This isn't it for me; I'll come back next year stronger."
Among other area individuals, Orion's Sofia Fernandez shot a 94, while Alleman's Campbell Gustafson tallied a 105 and Mercer County's Darby Balmer scored a 110.
Class 2A
Moline girls end season: While the Moline boys were enjoying a solid outing in their Class 3A venture, the Maroons’ girls didn’t fare as well in the 2A Washington Sectional at Quail Meadows Golf Course.
Senior Kacie Knary carded an 86 to tie for 31st individually and sophomore Becca Cramer shot 97. It took an 81 or better to earn one of the 10 state individual qualifying spots.
O’Fallon (310), Normal University (322) and Western Big 6 Conference champ Quincy (324) earned team trips to state.