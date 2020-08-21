Girls golf 2020: Teams and players to watch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Girls teams to watch

Geneseo: The Maple Leafs had a strong regular-season last year and won their third straight regional crown, but were denied a trip to state. Geneseo graduated top players Eryn Murray, a state individual qualifier, and Elizabeth Roodhouse, but return some quality in All-Western Big 6 Conference performers Paige Laingen and Miranda Roemer along with Keely Nguyen to form a strong nucleus at the top of the lineup.

Kewanee: The Boilers earned a trip to the Class A state tournament last fall with a surprise third-place sectional finish ahead of Geneseo. While Kewanee had only four girls last year, the best of those — three-time state placer Riley Hansen — has graduated. More depth should help senior Natalie Yepsen and sophomores Mya Mirocha and Aspen Schwickerath, but Hansen left a big void at the top of the roster as the Boilers look to defend their first-ever TRAC championship.

Girls to watch

Kacie Knary, jr., Moline: Earned second-team All-Western Big 6 Conference honors last year and was a sectional qualifier. Honed her game playing local tournaments with the top male amateurs this summer, so comes in having spent lots of time on her game this summer.