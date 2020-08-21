Girls golf 2020: Teams and players to watch

Girls teams to watch
Geneseo: The Maple Leafs had a strong regular-season last year and won their third straight regional crown, but were denied a trip to state. Geneseo graduated top players Eryn Murray, a state individual qualifier, and Elizabeth Roodhouse, but return some quality in All-Western Big 6 Conference performers Paige Laingen and Miranda Roemer along with Keely Nguyen to form a strong nucleus at the top of the lineup.
Kewanee: The Boilers earned a trip to the Class A state tournament last fall with a surprise third-place sectional finish ahead of Geneseo. While Kewanee had only four girls last year, the best of those — three-time state placer Riley Hansen — has graduated. More depth should help senior Natalie Yepsen and sophomores Mya Mirocha and Aspen Schwickerath, but Hansen left a big void at the top of the roster as the Boilers look to defend their first-ever TRAC championship.
Girls to watch
Kacie Knary, jr., Moline: Earned second-team All-Western Big 6 Conference honors last year and was a sectional qualifier. Honed her game playing local tournaments with the top male amateurs this summer, so comes in having spent lots of time on her game this summer.
Paige Laingen, jr., Geneseo: After earning a 10th-place All-Western Big 6 Conference finish, placed fourth at the Geneseo Regional to help the Maple Leafs advance to sectional play.
Mya Mirocha, so. Kewanee: Was the solid No. 2 player for the state-qualifying Boilers last year and that experience should help as she now is the top player on the team.
Miranda Roemer, sr., Geneseo: An All-Western Big 6 Conference second-team performer last year who placed ninth in the Geneseo Regional to help the team reach sectionals.
Ella Rursch, sr., Rockridge: Earned All-Lincoln Trail Conference honors last year in leading the Rockets and looks to again find post-season success.
-- Compiled by Tom Johnston
