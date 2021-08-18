Graduation losses don't deter Spartans

LONG GROVE — Nathan Tillman admits when he steps to the tee box this season, there is more pressure on him to perform.
“We had two scores around par pretty much (every meet) last year and I could relax,” the Pleasant Valley High School senior said. “I’m perfectly fine having that pressure on me. It pushes me to play harder and be better.”
All-staters Jack Dumas and Jack Roemer, the linchpins to the Spartans’ success the past four seasons, have graduated.
It falls on Tillman, Sam Johnson and others to keep PV among the elite programs in Iowa Class 4A.
After winning the Muscatine Invitational last Friday, the Spartans added a North Scott Invitational crown to their achievements Wednesday at Glynns Creek Golf Course.
Powered by Tillman, who was the medalist in the 12-team field with an even par 72, and a 75 from Johnson, PV finished with a 303 total to edge Johnston by three strokes.
“We’re getting closer to finding our six (guys),” Johnson said. “In our first couple of meets, we had kids playing their first meets and they were very nervous.
“I think today showed we’re starting to show our real potential.”
The 303 was a 15-shot improvement from Monday’s runner-up finish to Johnston at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside. PV had only two players break 80 and three shoot 88.
Coach Mike Nedelcoff’s team had five scores in the 70s Wednesday. Ethan Blomme posted 77 in his varsity debut while Jack Kilstrom and Mitchell Wood each had 79.
“Very encouraging, especially after we struggled at Blue Top,” Tillman said. “To have three 88s was not acceptable.”
Dumas and Roemer averaged 72.69 and 73.82 strokes per round last season, respectively, in igniting the Spartans to a state runner-up finish.
Tillman was right behind with a ninth-place finish at state and 75.77 average.
"It is definitely a different feeling not having Jack and Jack here," Tillman said, "but we gained a lot of good players. Everyone worked hard this past summer and our eyes are still set on the same thing.
"We still want to try and win state."
Tillman realizes the Spartans might not have the same horsepower at the top of their lineup, but the depth is still there.
The Spartans' junior varsity squad shot a 303 recently at Palmer Hills in Bettendorf.
"We're deep one through 10," Johnson said. "Anybody can come out and play."
PV will get a good indication of where it stands among the state's best Thursday at Cedar Rapids Country Club. Three-time defending champion Waukee, Cedar Falls, Johnston, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Linn-Mar and West Des Moines Valley are among the teams in the field.
"I'm excited to go to Cedar Rapids and see what everybody else has," Johnson said.
Johnston's Matt Pineda was the runner-up medalist Wednesday with a 73 and Western Dubuque's Brock Wilson had 74.
Assumption's Keaton Thissen was fifth with a 4-over 76. After making a bogey and double bogey early in his round, he strung together three birdies in an eight-hole stretch.
"My game is still a work in progress for the fall," Thissen said. "Just from these first couple of meets, I've seen where I can take at least three shots off."
Thissen didn't need to work himself into a competitive mindset after playing around 10 summer tournaments. He said that he has added considerable length off the tee with increased clubhead speed.
"I'll see if I can lead us to a state qualifier," Thissen said. "That's my main goal."
Host North Scott was fourth in the field with a 321 total and Bettendorf took fifth at 326. Carter Loehr led the Lancers with a 77 and Paul Schwartz had 78 for the Bulldogs.