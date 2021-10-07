Hall and O'Neill set to lead Rockets at state golf

Drew Hall and Dan O'Neill know the ropes for this week's IHSA Class 1A state boys golf tournament and are hoping to do their best to also have their Rockridge High School teammates ready for the experience.

While the Rocket seniors are hoping to be at their best at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, their focus will be split between their individual accomplishments and those of the team.

The Rockets are among the 12 teams competing for state hardware. And the two senior leaders are planning on doing their best to have their other four senior teammates — Cole Kuster, Nolan Thomas, Doug DeKeyrel and Aidan Heymann — ready for what they are hoping is a 36-hole venture against the best in the state, including Three Rivers Athletic Conference rivals Riverdale and Sherrard.

For first-year head coach Dana DeKeyrel, that is what makes Hall and O'Neill special above and beyond their considerable golf skills that have led the squad.

“Dan and Drew could be very, very selfish if they wanted to be,” said DeKeyrel of his two seniors who have proven to be among the best players in the area this fall. “But they have been the best teammates. … For three of our six, this is their first varsity experience and they have been very good mentors for these other guys.