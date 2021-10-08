Hall leads IHSA Class 1A state tournament; Riverdale, Sherrard teams advance

“I had one bad bogey, otherwise it was a pretty clean round,” said Hall, noting the bogey was the result of a tee shot into the water on the par-4 14th. “That was really the only bad shot I had all day.”

As an individual qualifier, Hall said he will be off the tee an hour ahead of co-leader Chase Laack, a senior from Vandalia.

“I’d rather be playing with him, just to see what he’s doing,” said Hall. “But this way I can post a good score and put some pressure on him.”

O’Neill was steady in a round that included one birdie and just four bogeys — two on each side. He birdied the par-5 16th to earn his spot among the Top 10.

Riverdale’s Rams are shooting for their fourth straight team trophy but have some work to do to catch Vandalia (302), Elmhurst IC Catholic (306) and North Shore Country Day (308) who hold the three placing spots after Day 1.

But this is familiar territory for the Rams, who rallied from a similar spot in 2019 when they placed third.

“We’re close and feeling good about it,” said Riverdale coach Trent Groves. “If they play really well, we have a chance to bring home a trophy of some kid tomorrow.”