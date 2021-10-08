Hall leads IHSA Class 1A state tournament; Riverdale, Sherrard teams advance

Drew Hall wasn’t bashful talking about the possibility of winning the Class 1A boys state golf individual title ahead of the two-day meet.
On Friday, the Rockridge High School senior went out and showed he was ready to do just that, firing a 2-under par 70 at Prairie Vista Golf Course to share the individual lead after Day 1 of the 36-hole event in Bloomington.
Hall and fellow Rockridge senior Dan O’Neill led the large local contingent at Prairie Vista. O’Neill sits in a seven-man tie for 10th place after carding an opening 3-over 75.
While those two put up the best rounds of the day, they weren’t enough to get the Rockridge team into Saturday’s final round. Despite those two great rounds, the Rockets were a stroke short of making the cut as a team into Saturday's final round. Eight of the 12 teams at state made it to Saturday’s final 18 holes and the Rockets tied for ninth with a 324 team score that Hall said was the team’s best of the season.
Riverdale (321) and Sherrard (323) were on the good side of the cut, barely, finishing Friday's round in sixth place and tied for seventh, respectively.
With a birdie on his fourth hole of the day, Hall carded a 1-under 35 on his front nine in his fog-delayed round. He moved to 2-under with another birdie on No. 10, gave one back with his lone bogey on No. 14 and birdied the par-5 16th to get his round back to 2-under.
“I had one bad bogey, otherwise it was a pretty clean round,” said Hall, noting the bogey was the result of a tee shot into the water on the par-4 14th. “That was really the only bad shot I had all day.”
As an individual qualifier, Hall said he will be off the tee an hour ahead of co-leader Chase Laack, a senior from Vandalia.
“I’d rather be playing with him, just to see what he’s doing,” said Hall. “But this way I can post a good score and put some pressure on him.”
O’Neill was steady in a round that included one birdie and just four bogeys — two on each side. He birdied the par-5 16th to earn his spot among the Top 10.
Riverdale’s Rams are shooting for their fourth straight team trophy but have some work to do to catch Vandalia (302), Elmhurst IC Catholic (306) and North Shore Country Day (308) who hold the three placing spots after Day 1.
But this is familiar territory for the Rams, who rallied from a similar spot in 2019 when they placed third.
“We’re close and feeling good about it,” said Riverdale coach Trent Groves. “If they play really well, we have a chance to bring home a trophy of some kid tomorrow.”
The Rams were led by senior James Moorhusen, who carded a 6-over 78 and sits tied for 25th. He began his round on No. 10 and was 1-under until bogeys on 16 and 17 left him making the turn at 1-over 37. He was even on the front nine thru six holes before a bogey, bogey, double finish, that included a penalty shot from a bad tee ball on No. 9.
The Rams also got counting scores on Friday from senior Ben Nelson (T33, 79), senior Ashton Sutton (T61, 82) and junior Ethan Kiddoo (T61, 82). Kiddoo, the Rams’ No. 6 man, shot a season-best score “and helped save our bacon,” according to Riverdale coach Trent Groves.
Sectional champ Sherrard was paced by senior Brennan Welch’s 5-over 75 that had him in a five-way tie for 20th. His day started two-under thru his first four holes as he birdied Nos. 1 and 4, but that pace slowed with three birdies and a double to close the front nine at 3-over 39. He added another birdie in his backside 2-over 38.
Sherrard’s other counting scores came from senior Clayton Matkovic (T55, 81), senior Blake Wynn (T61, 82) and sophomore Andrew Boland (T72, 83).
Class 3A boys: It was mixed results for the Moline High School boys golf team at the IHSA Class 3A state finals at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington on Friday.
The Maroons carded a 320 team score and were not among the eight teams to make the cut into Saturday’s final round. That number fell at 300.
“It was just one of those days,” said Moline coach Max Haverland of the team coming up just short. “The scores were incredible. This is as gettable as I’ve ever seen this course. There was no wind and it was wet and it’s usually hard and windy.”
However, the Maroons did have two individuals advance by virtue of being among the top 40 golfers not on an advancing team.
Junior Tommy Potter carded a 3-over 75 that left him tied for 38th individually, but just two strokes off the pace for all-state honors that go to the top 25 individuals.
Sophomore Andre Marriott also advanced to Saturday’s final round with a 79 that left him tied for 72nd place.
The cut line for individuals advancing came at 80.
There were 13 players who shot under-par scores, including 4-under 68s by co-leaders James Pryor, a senior from New Trier and junior Jason Gordon of Glenbrook North. Six more carded even-par rounds.
Class 1A girls: Geneseo senior Keely Nguyen stretched her season out to the final day by shooting an 86 at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur. After the opening 18 holes of the 36-hole event, she is tied for 44th place, but just six strokes out of the Top 25 that earn all-state honors.
Starting on No. 10, she carded a 5-over 41 on the back nine, but ran into trouble on the front as double bogeys on three of the first four holes around a par on No. 3 sent her to a 45 on that side.
“She’s not satisfied with her game,” said Geneseo coach Jon Murray. “But I’m happy with how, when she got frustrated with some bad holes, kept it together to finish strong and get through to tomorrow.”