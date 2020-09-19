Hosting Leafs use balance to place second at invitational

GENESEO — Between them, the Geneseo and Kewanee girls golf teams have combined to play exactly one 18-hole meet during a very different fall prep sports season.
The Maple Leafs welcomed the Boilermakers and five other schools to Sugar Maple Golf Club for Saturday's Geneseo Invitational, the second 18-hole event for the hosts and the first since a fifth-place finish at the Metamora Invite to get the season started.
Going up against a field that included three of its opponents at the Western Big 6 Conference meet a week from Monday, Geneseo had one top 10 finisher and two other players just outside of the top 10 as it took second place with 383 strokes, finishing behind only a Quincy squad (342) that had four top 10 finishers.
"I think we have a pretty strong team this year; we're all so close in our scores, so there's good competition between at least three or four of us. I love it," said Geneseo senior Miranda Roemer, whose round of 93 earned her 10th place as she edged junior teammate Keely Nguyen on a cardback tiebreaker for the top 10 placing.
"It's crazy to think that the Big 6 meet is just a week away," Roemer added. "This was good because there were a lot of teams here that we'll be with at conference. This gives us a pretty good idea of where we're at."
Nguyen, whose 11th-place round of 93 was one stroke ahead of senior teammate Paige Laingen, came into Saturday's competition with higher expectations for herself.
"I wanted to get under 90 for sure," she said, "but my game's been off lately. I need to work on my short game, that'll help me the most. My drivers and irons are fine. They should both be okay by conference, and I know the course at Saukie well. I got a preview of the opposition, and I know who my competition is going to be."
In terms of Saturday's finish, Nguyen felt it was a return to form for the Maple Leafs after what she termed a "rough nine holes" against Moline at Oakwood Country Club this past Thursday.
"Obviously the main goal is to win, and we wanted to try to do our best and improve on (Thursday)," she said. "The nine-hole meets prepare us for 18-hole events and the Big 6 meet."
Speaking of Moline, the Maroons took fifth with a score of 422, but junior Kacie Knary turned in a solid performance by shooting a 90 to finish ninth. A pair of birdies and an eagle on the 16th hole highlighted Knary's day.
However, Knary hoped that such highlights would have led to a better overall outcome.
"I was hoping to get under 90, especially with an eagle and two birdies, but I could not hit my driver today. That cost me," she said. "I got in trouble, but I seemed to get out of it easily enough; I definitely scrambled a lot. I felt like Phil Mickelson out there today.
"Now, I know what to practice before the Big 6 meet. I like to think of (Saturday) as getting all my bad shots out of the way before then."
Leading the first-place Blue Devils' top 10 quartet was individual champion Laci Novosel, who fired an 80 on the par-72 Sugar Maple layout to best Sterling's Maddie Pink by four strokes. Pink's efforts enabled the Golden Warriors to edge Kewanee by two strokes for third place, 394 to 396.
However, the Boilermakers were able to bag a pair of top 10 individual efforts. Senior Natalie Yepsen's 89 landed her in seventh place, one stroke and one spot ahead of sophomore teammate Mya Mirocha.
"I didn't actually have any expectations, numbers-wise," said Yepsen. "I didn't hit the ball as consistently as I would've liked to, and for that, I'm disappointed. Overall, it was an okay round. It could've been better, but it could've been worse."
For Mirocha, she feels Saturday's experience at Sugar Maple in Kewanee's first taste of 18-hole competition is perfect preparation for the Oct. 7 Class 1A regional meet, which the Boilers will host at Baker Park Golf Course.
"I feel like this will get me ready for regionals," she said. "I feel like this course is a little bit harder than Baker. I had a couple of bad breaks today, but I felt like I recovered well most of the time."
