Hosting Leafs use balance to place second at invitational

"I wanted to get under 90 for sure," she said, "but my game's been off lately. I need to work on my short game, that'll help me the most. My drivers and irons are fine. They should both be okay by conference, and I know the course at Saukie well. I got a preview of the opposition, and I know who my competition is going to be."

In terms of Saturday's finish, Nguyen felt it was a return to form for the Maple Leafs after what she termed a "rough nine holes" against Moline at Oakwood Country Club this past Thursday.

"Obviously the main goal is to win, and we wanted to try to do our best and improve on (Thursday)," she said. "The nine-hole meets prepare us for 18-hole events and the Big 6 meet."

Speaking of Moline, the Maroons took fifth with a score of 422, but junior Kacie Knary turned in a solid performance by shooting a 90 to finish ninth. A pair of birdies and an eagle on the 16th hole highlighted Knary's day.

However, Knary hoped that such highlights would have led to a better overall outcome.

"I was hoping to get under 90, especially with an eagle and two birdies, but I could not hit my driver today. That cost me," she said. "I got in trouble, but I seemed to get out of it easily enough; I definitely scrambled a lot. I felt like Phil Mickelson out there today.