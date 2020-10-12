Hosting Sherrard makes history with sectional boys golf crown

SHERRARD, Ill. — The year 2020 will be remembered for a lot of things — mostly the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying mayhem — that most people will want to forget.
The Sherrard High School boys’ golf team bucked that trend in a big way and did something on Monday that will go down in the school history books and become legendary.
On a windswept day that started out rainy and overcast, it finished with the sun — and the Tigers — blazing in glorious fashion. The hosts won the school’s first boys’ golf IHSA hardware and did so in impressive fashion. Using the home course to their advantage, the Tigers carded a team score of 333 to win the Class 1A Sherrard Sectional crown at Fyre Lake Golf Club by 26 strokes.
And only in 2020 did they only get half the reward that goes to a sectional champion.
Because of coronavirus concerns, the IHSA is not hosting state golf finals, so the Tigers can’t ride the wave of emotion to what would have been the team’s second appearance in the state finals in three years.
The plaque, though, goes a long way to marking history.
“It’s a little disappointing,” said senior Evan Earl who led the Tigers with a sixth-place 79 at the par-70 facility. “That’s just how it goes. We don’t have any control over that.”
What the Tigers did have control over was their collective golf games as they ran away from the field and left runners-up Alleman and Brimfield in the rearview mirror. Those schools each totaled 359 and also lost out on state trips that would have been available in any other year.
Three of the four locals who played as individual qualifiers also lost out on state trips. Ridgewood senior Tom Bumann (42-36—78) and Rockridge junior Drew Hall (40-38—78) tied for third with Liberty’s Blake Arnold behind the winning score of 75 by Brimfield's Jeremy Ott (39-36) and Waverly's Dain Richie (38-37). Also missing a state trip was Rockridge junior Dan O’Neill (45-41—86) who placed 10th, one spot behind Alleman senior Luke Lofgren (45-39—84).
Lofgren led the Pioneers on what would have been their third straight team appearance at the Class 1A state finals.
“It wasn’t how we planned it today ...” said Lofgren, who had three birdies and three pars in a round that included eight bogeys, three doubles and a triple. “Second place as a team in sectionals is always good. Any other year we would have made it to state; that’s just how it goes.”
Bumann wasn’t happy with his round when he left the course as he was outside the top 10 after an early finish. Neither was Hall. Both admitted they wanted medalist honors.
“I always come in with a score in mind and not so much a placement and that score would have been par,” said Bumann, who would have been a four-time state qualifier. “I was on track of doing that for a long time."
Starting on No. 10, Bumann was 1-over through 10 holes. He played the final eight holes in 10 over with only two pars in that stretch and a double. He lamented “four or five three-putts” on the front side – some set up by wind-blown approaches to the wrong spots on the big, undulating greens.
Hall, who placed third at state last year, would have had his third straight state appearance with his 78 that included nothing worse than a bogey.
“That’s always key, especially out here; there are a lot of places to get in trouble,” said Hall of managing his round well. “I didn’t make any doubles and that was important. That was a goal of mine.”
Hall was left with a bitter taste of a bogey-bogey finish more so than not having a state trip to end his season.
In addition to Earl’s 79, the victorious Tigers were also led by junior Brennan Welch’s seventh-place 80. They also received scoring rounds of 87 from juniors Blake Wynn (46-41) and Clayton Matkovic (44-43), who tied for 12th individually.
“We had a huge advantage of the home course,” said Sherrard coach Brett Williams. “These guys worked very hard summer, spring, fall. They’ve been six or seven years in the making at this course. This place has been so accommodating to them.”
Still, with blustery conditions on a wide open Jack Nicklaus Design layout that places a premium on accuracy over length, the Tiger players admitted that it was a different course than they had ever seen.
“It was pretty tough out there,” said Welch, who is very familiar with the layout. “There were a couple of shots that I never had on that course and I’ve played it plenty and ended up in spots I had never been.”
"We’ve seen it windier,” said Earl, “but this was the windiest we’ve ever had to play it in an event.”
Both Earl and Welch suffered big numbers – Earl a quad on the par-4 11th and Welch a triple on the par-4 14th to go with at least one double each. But Earl logged 13 pars and a birdie (par-4 9th) and Welch had 10 pars and a birdie (par-3 12th).
Limiting the damage on a windy day and enjoying the comforts of familiarity led to a memorable day.
“It’s exciting,” said Welch. “It’s what we wanted to do. We knew we could do it, especially with the home-course advantage.”
And they now have the plaque to prove it.
