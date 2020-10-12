Hosting Sherrard makes history with sectional boys golf crown

What the Tigers did have control over was their collective golf games as they ran away from the field and left runners-up Alleman and Brimfield in the rearview mirror. Those schools each totaled 359 and also lost out on state trips that would have been available in any other year.

Three of the four locals who played as individual qualifiers also lost out on state trips. Ridgewood senior Tom Bumann (42-36—78) and Rockridge junior Drew Hall (40-38—78) tied for third with Liberty’s Blake Arnold behind the winning score of 75 by Brimfield's Jeremy Ott (39-36) and Waverly's Dain Richie (38-37). Also missing a state trip was Rockridge junior Dan O’Neill (45-41—86) who placed 10th, one spot behind Alleman senior Luke Lofgren (45-39—84).

Lofgren led the Pioneers on what would have been their third straight team appearance at the Class 1A state finals.

“It wasn’t how we planned it today ...” said Lofgren, who had three birdies and three pars in a round that included eight bogeys, three doubles and a triple. “Second place as a team in sectionals is always good. Any other year we would have made it to state; that’s just how it goes.”

Bumann wasn’t happy with his round when he left the course as he was outside the top 10 after an early finish. Neither was Hall. Both admitted they wanted medalist honors.