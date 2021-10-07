IHSA STATE GOLF TOURNAMENTS

Class 3A boys: Friday and Saturday at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course, Bloomington.
Class 2A boys: Friday and Saturday at Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University, Normal.
Class 1A boys: Friday and Saturday at Prairie Vista Golf Course. Bloomington.
Class 2A girls: Friday and Saturday at Hickory Point Golf Course, Decatur.
Class 1A girls: Friday and Saturday at Red Tail Run Golf Course, Decatur.
Tee times: Participants at all state tournaments will begin their 18-hole rounds at 8:30 a.m. both days.
Area competitors
3A boys team: Moline (Jack Curnyn, jr.; Alec DeLille, jr.; Andre Marriott, so.; Tommy Potter, jr.; Aaron Rogers, sr.; Braden Thatcher, jr.
1A boys teams: Riverdale (Parker Friant, sr.; Ethan Kiddoo, jr.; James Moorhusen, sr.; Ben Nelson, sr.; Ashton Sutton, sr.; Sam Willems, sr.), Rockridge (Doug DeKeyrel, sr.; Drew Hall, sr.; Aiden Heymann, sr.; Cole Kuster, sr.; Dan O'Neill, sr.; Nolan Thomas, sr.), Sherrard (Andrew Boland, so.; Austin Fratzke, sr.; Clayton Matkovic, sr.; Brennan Welch, sr.; Caden West, so.; Blake Wynn, sr.). Individual: Vaughn Bernhardt, sr., Orion.
1A girls individual: Keely Nguyen, sr., Geneseo.
State histories: This is Moline's 18th appearance at state as a full team, but its first since 1996; the Maroons finished as state runners-up in 1950 and ’83 and took third in 1944. ... Among the trio of 1A teams, Riverdale is state-bound for the sixth time and for the fourth consecutive year (the 2020 state meets were canceled due to COVID-19, but it would have qualified out of sectionals); the Rams were state champions in 2017, runners-up in ’18 and third in ’19. ... This is Rockridge's fourth state appearance and its second in the last four years. ... Sherrard is making its second appearance at state as a full squad, its first coming in 2018.
Individually, Orion's Bernhardt is making his state-tournament debut. ... On the girls' side, Geneseo's Nguyen has one previous state trip to her credit, advancing with the Lady Leafs' squad as a freshman in 2018.