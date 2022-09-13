Illinois Area Girls' Golf Conference Meets

Three Rivers Conference

When and where: Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Baker Park Golf Course in Kewanee.

Defending team champion: Rockridge. Defending individual champion: Mya Mirocha, Kewanee.

FYI: Now a senior, Mirocha is looking to make it back-to-back individual gold medals after winning her first Three Rivers championship last fall. However, several all-conference individuals are also back to challenge Mirocha's reign, including Orion senior Sofia Fernandez. Fernandez finished third at last year's meet. ... Defending team champion Rockridge lost both of its 2021 first team All-TRAC golfers (Lillian Dehner and Emma Slattery) but is bolstered by three returning second-team performers in senior Amelia Rursch, junior Hannah Graves and sophomore Neva Graves. Those three players look to be in the mix for an individual title as well as helping the Rockets defend their team crown. ... Another individual to watch is Orion junior Emily Olson, a second-team All-TRAC player last year who fell a stroke short of a top 10 (first team) finish.

Lincoln Trail Conference

When and where: Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Valley View Club in Cambridge.

Defending team champion: United. 2021 individual champion: Kaci Luptak, Knoxville.

FYI: With reigning individual LTC champion Luptak having graduated, the door is open for Ridgewood sophomore phenom Gracie Russell. Russell was the runner-up at the 2021 Railsplitter with a round of 92, just two strokes behind Luptak; she finished eight strokes ahead of her nearest competition. ... Mercer County junior Darby Balmer is another player to watch after she posted a ninth-place finish last fall. ... Annawan-Wethersfield junior Elizabeth McGill (eighth place) and Galva junior Jaydan Sallee (seventh place) were also top 10 finishers in ’21, while Sallee's senior teammate Taylor Haga also looks to be in the hunt for conference gold. ... For reigning team champion Red Storm, sophomore Leighton Trego leads the way after a sixth-place Railsplitter finish in ’21.