Illinois boys regional golf preview

CLASS 3A
Rock Island Regional
Basics: Tuesday at Oakwood Country Club (par 71), Coal Valley. Players go off both No. 1 and No. 10 tees at 10 a.m.
Competing teams: Moline, Rock Island, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Minooka, Normal Community, Normal Community West, Pekin.
At stake: The top two teams and top four individuals not on an advancing team move on to the Oct. 12 Pekin Sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin.
Storylines: Moline is coming off a third-place finish in last week’s Western Big 6 meet in Sterling, placing behind Quincy and Alleman with a 347 score in windy conditions. … Moline coach Max Haverland said that Pekin should be the favorite with his Maroons, Minooka and Normal Community battling for the second team spot. The Maroons have not played Minooka this fall, but beat Normal Community in the two-day Pekin Invite. … Rock Island senior Colton Sigel finished third individually at the Bix 6 meet and hopes to be able to put his game together. “Oakwood is a really tough course and I would like to go out and play well and have a chance to play at the sectional,” he said.
CLASS 2A
Chillicothe IVC Regional
Basics: Wednesday at Arrowhead Country Club (par 72) in Edelstein. Players go off the No. 1 and No. 10 tees at 8 a.m.
Competing teams: Geneseo, Kewanee, Chillicothe IVC, Dunlap, Metamora, Morton, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods, Streator, Washington.
At stake: The top two teams and top four individuals not on an advancing team move on to the Oct. 12 Peoria Richwoods Sectional at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria.
Storylines: Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said he figured the Maple Leafs would be in regional play in the Peoria area despite regionals closer to home (at Sterling and Monmouth). It will be a tough task for the Leafs to get through as a team after finishing fifth at last week’s Western Big 6 meet, an effort led by junior Mason Steinert. “We have not seen any of the Peoria teams this year,” said Hardison. “Based on average scores, we are seeded third behind Dunlap and Peoria Notre Dame ... and our scores are comparable. But we will need to top one of those two to make it through to sectionals.” … Hardison said that neither he nor his players have played Arrowhead Country Club, but had a Monday practice round there. … This regional is a day later than others because of another event previously scheduled at the course on Tuesday.
CLASS 1A
Ridgewood Regional
Basics: Tuesday at Valley View Club in Cambridge (par 72). Players tee off at No. 1 and 10 beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Competing teams: Alleman, Annawan-Wethersfield, Mercer County, Mid-County, Ridgewood, Orion, Rockridge, Sherrard, Biggsville West Central, Knoxville, Monmouth United.
At stake: The top two teams and top four individuals not on an advancing team move on to the Oct. 12 Sherrard Sectional at Fyre Lake Golf Club in Sherrard.
Storylines: Less than a week removed from winning its fourth straight Lincoln Trail Conference team title, Ridgewood once again hopes to cash in on home-course advantage as it seeks its first regional championship. Standing in the Spartans' way will be an Alleman squad that recently was the runner-up at the Western Big 6 meet and has a solid nucleus back from last year's team that captured regional and sectional championships and finished sixth at the 1A state meet in Bloomington. The sectional crown was the Pioneers' first since 2009; they have won regional titles four of the past five seasons. ... Also hoping to be in the mix, if not for a title, then for at least one of the two sectional team berths, are rivals Rockridge and Sherrard, who finished second and third, respectively, in the Three Rivers Conference ... Ridgewood senior Tom Bumann made it an individual grand slam when he finished seven strokes ahead of Mercer County's Gage Lager to make it 4-for-4 in terms of individual Railsplitter championships. Classmates Bill Bumann and Ganon Greenman both scored top-5 conference finishes and strengthen the Spartans' depth as a team. ... Alleman again is led by senior ace, Luke Lofgren. A seventh-place state finisher last fall, Lofgren has been a state medalist the last two seasons, having placed 12th as a sophomore in 2018. Pioneer freshman Andre Marriott took fifth in his debut WB6 Meet. ... Rockridge juniors Drew Hall and Dan O'Neill were both individual state qualifiers in '19, with Hall winning a regional title and placing third at state. ... Sherrard senior Evan Earl and junior Brennan Welch also made the trip to Bloomington last season. ... Other potential contenders for sectional berths include MerCo's Lager and Annawan-Wethersfield's Jacob Cathelyn, the latter player tying for third at the LTC meet.
Oregon Regional
Basics: Tuesday at Silver Ridge Golf Course in Oregon (par 72), beginning at 9 a.m. All players start at No. 1.
Competing teams: Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Morrison, Riverdale, Amboy, Bureau Valley, Sterling Newman, Oregon, Polo, Shabbona Indian Creek.
At stake: The top two teams and top four individuals not on an advancing team move on to the Oct. 14 Peru St. Bede Sectional at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
Storylines: Riverdale, Fulton and Sterling Newman are the top three teams and are in the second wave of starters, beginning at 10 a.m. … The cancellation of this year's Three Rivers Conference tournament denied 1A state power Riverdale a chance to bring home a seventh straight tourney title, but the Rams were undefeated during the regular season at 13-0 and earned their seventh straight conference championship. Now, coach Trent Groves' squad looks to make it seven regional titles in a row, a run that includes a current skein of three straight sectional crowns and three state trophies -- a state championship in 2017, second place in '18 and third place last fall. ... Fellow TRAC power Fulton looks to be the leading contender for the other sectional team berth after a 2019 campaign in which the Steamers followed up their second regional title in three years with their first state appearance since 1982, placing seventh. ... Among the top golfers for a well-balanced Riverdale group is junior James Moorhusen, who won the TRAC tournament title last fall and went on to tie for 23rd at the state meet in Bloomington, a round that included a hole-in-one on Prairie Vista's par-3 eighth hole. Fellow junior Ashton Sutton was also an All-TRAC performer and took 31st at state. ... Fulton junior Ian Wiebenga spearheaded his team's regional championship in '19 with his first individual regional title, while senior teammates Josh VanderPloeg and Patrick Wiebenga were both top 20 conference scorers last year. ... E-P senior Logan Wunderlich was also a top 20 TRAC player who reached the sectional round last season.
Pearl City Regional
Basics: Tuesday at Wolf Hollow Golf Course in Lena (par 71). All players start at No. 1.
Competing teams: Dakota, East Dubuque, Forreston, Freeport Aquin, Galena, Hanover River Ridge, Pearl City, Stockton, Warren, West Carroll.
At stake: The top two teams and the top four individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Wednesday's Peru St. Bede Sectional at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
Storyline: West Carroll senior Deacon Hill was one of two sectional qualifiers for the Thunder last year, and took it all the way to the state meet in Bloomington, where he shot an 88 and tied for 71st, missing the cut for Saturday's round.
— Compiled by Tom Johnston and Terry Duckett
