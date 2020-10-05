Illinois boys regional golf

Ridgewood Regional

Storylines: Less than a week removed from winning its fourth straight Lincoln Trail Conference team title, Ridgewood once again hopes to cash in on home-course advantage as it seeks its first regional championship. Standing in the Spartans' way will be an Alleman squad that recently was the runner-up at the Western Big 6 meet and has a solid nucleus back from last year's team that captured regional and sectional championships and finished sixth at the 1A state meet in Bloomington. The sectional crown was the Pioneers' first since 2009; they have won regional titles four of the past five seasons. ... Also hoping to be in the mix, if not for a title, then for at least one of the two sectional team berths, are rivals Rockridge and Sherrard, who finished second and third, respectively, in the Three Rivers Conference ... Ridgewood senior Tom Bumann made it an individual grand slam when he finished seven strokes ahead of Mercer County's Gage Lager to make it 4-for-4 in terms of individual Railsplitter championships. Classmates Bill Bumann and Ganon Greenman both scored top-5 conference finishes and strengthen the Spartans' depth as a team. ... Alleman again is led by senior ace, Luke Lofgren. A seventh-place state finisher last fall, Lofgren has been a state medalist the last two seasons, having placed 12th as a sophomore in 2018. Pioneer freshman Andre Marriott took fifth in his debut WB6 Meet. ... Rockridge juniors Drew Hall and Dan O'Neill were both individual state qualifiers in '19, with Hall winning a regional title and placing third at state. ... Sherrard senior Evan Earl and junior Brennan Welch also made the trip to Bloomington last season. ... Other potential contenders for sectional berths include MerCo's Lager and Annawan-Wethersfield's Jacob Cathelyn, the latter player tying for third at the LTC meet.