ILLINOIS GIRLS GOLF PREVIEWS

CLASS 2A GIRLS GOLF REGIONAL
Pekin Regional
Wednesday: At the par-72 Lick Creek Golf Course. Players will tee off both the first and 10th tees between 8:30 and 10:42 a.m.
At stake: The top two teams and the top four individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Tuesday's Champaign Centennial Sectional at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
Participating teams: Moline, Rock Island, Galesburg, Bartonville Limestone, Dunlap, East Peoria, Pekin, Peoria High, Peoria Richwoods, Washington.
Storylines: It appears as if the local teams will be going into this event a bit blind. Neither Rock Island nor Moline have played any of the teams from the Big Twelve or Mid-Illini conferences this year because of the COVID-19 restrictions. Neither Moline nor Rocky has played at Lick Creek since a regional there two years ago. ... Moline coach Lindsay Schilb thinks the Maroons have a chance of being one of the two teams advancing out of this gathering. The Maroons placed fourth in last week's Western Big 6 Conference Meet and are led by junior Kacie Knary, who earned All-Big 6 honors with a fifth-place finish. ... Rock Island had just four golfers competing. ... Galesburg, which did not field any entrants in the Big 6 Meet, is expected to compete as a team.
CLASS 1A GIRLS GOLF REGIONALS
Oregon Regional
Wednesday: At 9 a.m. at the par-72 Silver Ridge Golf Course.
At stake: The top two teams and the top four individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Tuesday's Rock Falls Sectional at Rock River Golf and Pool.
Participating teams: Alleman, Amboy, Bureau Valley, Dixon, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Geneseo, Morrison, Oregon, Polo, Princeton, Riverdale, Rochelle, Rock Falls, Sterling Newman.
Teams to watch: After recording its second tournament runner-up finish in two years as a Western Big 6 Conference member, Geneseo now shoots for its fourth consecutive regional championship and its seventh in the last eight years. During that eight-year run, the Maple Leafs have pulled off a pair of back-to-back state appearances (2014-15, 2017-18) and won a sectional title in '15. Last fall, the Leafs missed a state trip by four strokes. ... Alleman held off Rockridge by six strokes to book a sectional berth last year, the first for the Pioneers since 2013. ... Another reigning regional champion looking to vie for one of the two sectional team berths is Dixon.
Individuals to watch: At last week's Big 6 meet, three Geneseo players earned second team all-conference honors, a group led by junior Keely Nguyen, who placed seventh. Senior Paige Laingen also cracked the top 10 by placing 10th, and freshman Addie Mills was solid in her first conference meet with a ninth-place finish; she now looks ahead to her prep postseason debut. Among the veteran Leafs, Laingen and Nguyen were both a part of Geneseo's state squad two years ago. Two more Leafs, Jenah Hart and Miranda Roemer, were top 15 finishers at conference. ... Alleman junior Campbell Gustafson and sophomore Sofia Fernandez both finished three strokes short of all-Big 6 honors; Gustafson was also a part of the Pioneers' sectional squad last fall.
———
Kewanee Regional
Wednesday: At 8:30 a.m. at the par-71 Baker Park Golf Course.
At stake: The top two teams and the top four individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next Tuesday's Rock Falls Sectional.
Participating teams: Annawan-Wethersfield, Biggsville West Central, Brimfield, Kewanee, Knoxville, Mercer County, Mid-County, Orion, Princeville, Ridgewood, Rockridge, ROWVA-Williamsfield, Sherrard, United.
Teams to watch: In its second year as a full squad, and hosting the regionals at Baker Park for a second straight season, Kewanee is looking to take the next step after last year's runner-up finish here, finishing five strokes behind Peru St. Bede. Winners of the 2019 Three Rivers Conference meet, the Boilermakers went on to take third at sectionals en route to a 12th-place finish at the 1A state meet in Decatur. ... Mercer County and Rockridge both narrowly missed sectional team berths last fall, and both have responded with strong seasons; in fact, the Lincoln Trail Conference champion Golden Eagles from MerCo have had both of their regular-season losses handed to them by the Rockets.
Individuals to watch: Kewanee's one-two punch of senior Natalie Yepsen and sophomore Mya Mirocha finished second and third, respectively, at last year's Three Rivers meet, and both look to compete for their first individual regional championship. ... Mercer County features a senior-heavy roster built around the quartet of four-year varsity performers: Mia Hillyer, Emma Saltzman, Callie Siering and Kristina Snowdon. Siering won her first individual LTC title last week, with Snowdon topping Saltzman by a stroke for sixth and Hillyer placing ninth. Earlier this year, Hillyer shot a 9-hole round of 38, one stroke shy of the program record. ... Rockridge's sibling duo of senior Ella Rursch and sophomore Amelia Rursch both qualified for sectionals in 2019 as well as being top 10 conference finishers. ... Ridgewood's Madison Lindsey also reached the sectional round in ’19 after being LTC runner-up; at last week's Railsplitter, the AlWood senior finished in a three-way tie for second.
— Compiled by Tom Johnston & Terry Duckett
