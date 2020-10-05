ILLINOIS GIRLS GOLF PREVIEWS

CLASS 2A GIRLS GOLF REGIONAL

Storylines: It appears as if the local teams will be going into this event a bit blind. Neither Rock Island nor Moline have played any of the teams from the Big Twelve or Mid-Illini conferences this year because of the COVID-19 restrictions. Neither Moline nor Rocky has played at Lick Creek since a regional there two years ago. ... Moline coach Lindsay Schilb thinks the Maroons have a chance of being one of the two teams advancing out of this gathering. The Maroons placed fourth in last week's Western Big 6 Conference Meet and are led by junior Kacie Knary, who earned All-Big 6 honors with a fifth-place finish. ... Rock Island had just four golfers competing. ... Galesburg, which did not field any entrants in the Big 6 Meet, is expected to compete as a team.