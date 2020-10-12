Illinois girls sectional golf at a glance

Five local individuals also will compete, including junior Keely Nguyen, senior Miranda Roemer and freshman Addie Mills of Geneseo. Also competing will be Mercer County senior Mia Hillyer and United senior Paige McKeown.

Class 2A

Champaign Centennial Sectional: Today at 8:30 a.m. at the par-72 University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy. The only local player taking part is Moline junior Kacie Knary. She advanced out of last Wednesday's Pekin Regional by shooting a 92, good for a seventh-place finish. She was the second of the four individuals to advance to the sectional round. This is Knary's third sectional appearance in as many seasons.

Class 1A

Rock Falls Sectional: Today at 9 a.m. at the par-72 Rock River Golf and Pool course. Two area teams will be taking part, both coming out of the Kewanee Regional. The host Kewanee Boilermakers won their first regional title in just their second year as a full team with a total of 380 strokes, seven better than the runner-up Rockridge Rockets.

Last year, Kewanee was regional runner-up, then took third at sectionals and finished 12th at the state meet in Decatur. Rockridge is back in the sectionals as a team for the first time since 2018 after missing a berth by six strokes last season.

Kewanee is led by the one-two punch of sophomore Mya Mirocha and senior Natalie Yepsen; Mirocha won her first individual regional title on her home course at Baker Park last Wednesday by shooting a 78, topping runner-up Yepsen by 11 strokes. For Rockridge, freshman Hannah Graves led the way with a 94, tying for sixth place. Rocket sophomore Amelia Rursch and her senior sister Ella both shot in the 90s, carding rounds of 95 and 98, respectively.

Joining the Boilermakers and the Rockets will be four local individuals, three of whom -- junior Keely Nguyen, senior Miranda Roemer and freshman Addie Mills -- come from a Geneseo squad that finished third at the Oregon Regional and missed a sectional spot by 15 strokes in a year in which only two teams instead of three advanced from the regionals to sectionals. Also competing will be Mercer County senior Mia Hillyer and United senior Paige McKeown.

Hillyer fired a 91 at Kewanee to take third individually, with McKeown's 93 earning her fifth place; at Oregon, the Maple Leafs' Nguyen tied for fifth place with a 91, with Roemer and Mills sharing ninth place with rounds of 97.

-- Compiled by Terry Duckett