Illinois Pacesetter: Competitive drive, composure sets Geneseo's Moore apart

GENESEO — Hayden Moore blasted a drive at the first day of the IHSA state tournament wide left. Geneseo coach Scott Hardison was concerned it would set up a tough approach shot, but Moore wasn't. He was two steps ahead.

“(Moore) looked at me and said, ‘Coach don’t worry about that (drive). I noticed as we walked past this hole earlier in the round that the pin was in the back right, so I knew if I missed it left I would still have an angle.’ He just knows how to get around and pays attention,” Hardison said.

“I haven’t seen that in a high school golfer.”

This week’s Illinois Pacesetter used his ability to analyze, and execute, his plans on a course to finish second at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament this past weekend — the highest individual finish in Geneseo history. Moore was also the team’s leading scorer the entire season and led the Maple Leafs to their third regional title in program history.

The junior golfer had been on Hardison’s radar when we took over as the head coach five years ago, but it wasn’t until the past 12 months that Moore started implementing that strategic playstyle, which generated more consistent results.

“Before this year I was kind of just kind of hit it out there and play where it was, and it wasn’t very strategic,” Moore said. “But this year, I started to watch my favorite players and how they manage the course or why they hit certain clubs off of the tee. I figured I should try to bring that into my game.”

Not only has Moore developed a game plan on the course, but his competitive drive to win, composure and incredible work ethic have stood out to Hardison.

Moore was brought up in a competitive family — his brother, Bruce, played football and wrestled at Geneseo before joining the rowing team at the University of Illinois — and his dad, Chris, have been big influences.

“My parents and older brother always encouraged me to do the best I could possibly do, and I watched my brother work hard at wrestling and get some pretty good results — and so that’s something I wanted to follow,” Moore said. “I would say my family has been a really big influence on who I’m turning out to be as a person and as an athlete.”

And that person is confident.

Hardison said he remembered a moment early in the first round at state where it became apparent that Moore was going to reach the second day, but when he relayed this information — the answer he received wasn’t of satisfaction or relief.

“He just kind of looked at me and said, ‘Coach, I didn’t come here to get to the second day. I came to compete for the state championship.’ And that’s some of the self-confidence and belief you have to have in yourself to play the way he did,” Hardison said.

Moore went out and shot a 1-over 72 to head into the clubhouse tied for the lead.

Instead of the nerves taking over in the second day, Moore got even better. He was two-under through eight holes and despite watching another golfer sink a 30-foot birdie putt to potentially win the state title on the 18th hole, Moore stepped up and sunk a 12-foot par to head into a playoff hole minutes later.

“The kid was screaming and pounding his chest, but (Moore) stepped up in his normal routine and hit the back of the cup,” Hardison said. “He hit that putt to send it to a playoff after the other kid had all the emotion and was jumping around. But Hayden made the putt and walked off the green and it was just like ‘Alright, let’s go to the playoff hole.’”

It’s that composure that allowed to become one of the best golfers in the state. Staying calm has meant mistakes don’t pile up, and that’s how Moore has been able to be so consistent week after week.

“The biggest thing that’s changed for me is the mental side of the game,” Moore said. “With a bad shot or putt, I now have the ability to move on and get over it. That has really helped me. I’ve kind of figured out myself and what works best for me.”

That composure was put to the test in one of the biggest events of Moore’s life over the summer. Moore qualified for the 74th U.S. Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon.

Moore shot a 72 at North Dakota’s Jamestown Country Club to qualify, but on No. 4 at Bandon Dunes, Moore carded a 10-over 14. It could have derailed the round, but Moore stuck with it and had three birdies on the back nine to end his day.

“I was surrounded by the best players in the country and I think seeing how they play golf and manage the course was a pretty big learning experience for me,” Moore said. “That was the most influential tournament I’ve ever had.

“And after that fourth hole it would have been really easy to give up. I mean, I knew after that I didn’t have a shot to make the cut, but I was even par the back nine and I’m proud of myself for that.”

The tournament in Oregon was one of many Moore played past summer. And even the day after Moore wrapped up his junior season at state, Hardison said he was trying to find a place to golf in the rainy weather.

That type of work ethic, coupled with recent success, has started to get the attention of college coaches. But before Moore can focus on that, he still has a senior season to go through.

And the job isn’t finished.

“I’m looking to get another run at the state title next year,” Moore said. “I’m very proud of the way I played in the state tournament, I mean, to get second is a pretty big deal. I didn’t think I could do that, but it does sting to have had a chance to win.

“But I have one more opportunity. (The state tournament) has definitely motivated me to go after it and proved to myself that I can compete with the best players in the state.”