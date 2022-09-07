Illinois Pacesetter: Rockets' Graves soaring to new heights

EDGINGTON — As a sophomore last fall, Hannah Graves was a key part of the Rockridge High School girls' golf team's Three Rivers Conference title run.

However, the way the 2021 prep campaign ended was far from Graves' liking and gave her extra motivational fuel to do even better this autumn.

The results are speaking loud and clear for this week's Illinois Pacesetter, who is putting together a season that has taken even her by surprise.

After shooting an 84 to win the individual championship at last Saturday's Mercer County Invitational, Graves has two 18-hole tournament titles to her credit and has been the medalist in seven of the Rockets' eight 9-hole meets, helping them to an 11-1 record entering this week.

"This has definitely taken me by surprise," the junior standout admitted. "It could be easy to get a big head with it all, but the support I have from my teammates and coaches keeps me down to earth. There's always someone behind me, pushing me."

That includes such players as senior Amelia Rursch, the Rockets' only player besides Graves to medal in 9-hole action this season and Rockridge's lone returning IHSA Class 1A sectional qualifier. At the MerCo Invite, she finished third.

"(Meet runner-up Trinity Christensen) from Macomb was in my group, and I knew how well she was playing," Graves said. "I couldn't follow Amelia as close, but I know she's a great golfer."

Also spurring on Graves is her younger sister Neva, a sophomore. The daughters of Rockridge football coach Sam Graves and stepdaughters of the Rockets' girls' golf coach and athletic director Daphne Graves even got to share a golden moment nearly two weeks ago.

Competing at the Princeton Ryder Cup, the Graves sisters each shot 80s to share the individual title and help the Rockets to the first of their two 18-hole team titles. Last Saturday at the MerCo meet, Rockridge tied the team record with a score of 372 strokes.

"At the Ryder Cup, you get to play alongside someone from your team, and it was so fun playing with my sister," Hannah said. "Playing with Neva is fantastic, and I'll take any opportunity I can to play with her. We know each other so well and mesh really well.

"It was a ton of fun to share that victory (at Princeton) with her."

This past summer, both Graves sisters along with several of their Rockridge teammates honored their golfing skills by playing several tournaments on the Iowa PGA circuit.

For the older Graves, the circuit was an opportunity for her to fine-tune her short game, an area where she has seen the greatest improvement this fall.

"Hannah's worked really hard at golf," Daphne Graves said. "She's got the swing, and she's got her dad's body — well-built and strong. She just needed to work on her short game, her chipping and putting, and she's been making strides in the right direction.

"She knew she'd find success if she put the time in. It's been fun to watch."

The impetus behind Graves' drive to improve her game is the good of her team. After winning the Three Rivers team title a year ago, Rockridge appeared poised to parlay that crown into a lengthy postseason run.

However, the Rockets finished fourth at the IHSA Class 1A Alleman Regional, eight strokes behind the final sectional team qualifier — which happened to be TRAC rival Peru St. Bede. That day, Graves shot a 99, six strokes out of the final individual sectional spot.

"Hannah went into regional as our No. 2 player, and she finished sixth (among the Rocket golfers)," said Daphne Graves. "She felt like she let down the team, and she's been holding onto that. She doesn't want that again."

Hannah Graves is quick to concur with that statement.

"Us not making it to sectional was a complete heartbreaker," she said. "We'd advanced to sectionals my freshman year as a team. My sister was one that day (at the Alleman Regional), losing in a playoff for the last sectional spot, but my day was a huge disappointment, not coming through for the team.

"This year, we've got so many girls that can help our team tremendously. There's always someone there to pick you up when you're down."