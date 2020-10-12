Illinois prep golf sectional roundup

CLASS 3A

Sigel ties for 42nd: A rough start made it tough for Rock Island's Colton Sigel and Moline's Aaron Rogers in the Pekin Sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course.

Sigel (44-48—92) tied for 42nd and Rogers (45-48--93) tied for 45th.

Sigel carded two double bogeys, a triple and a bogey in his first six holes on the front side before settling down with three pars. Things didn't get much better on the back as he suffered a quadruple bogey, one triple and a double.

Rogers, who started on the back side, logged four doubles and two bogeys in his first six holes before getting a par on his card and was 12-over 48 after his first nine holes. He carded a triple, a double and four bogeys on the front side to go with three pars.

CLASS 2A

Maple Leafs tie for seventh: The Geneseo boys golf team didn't get the results it was hoping for in the Peoria Richwoods Sectional at the par-72 Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria, finishing seventh in the eight-team field.

Geneseo carded a 354 team score that was well behind winner Macomb’s 314.