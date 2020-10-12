Illinois prep golf sectional roundup

CLASS 3A
Sigel ties for 42nd: A rough start made it tough for Rock Island's Colton Sigel and Moline's Aaron Rogers in the Pekin Sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course.
Sigel (44-48—92) tied for 42nd and Rogers (45-48--93) tied for 45th.
Sigel carded two double bogeys, a triple and a bogey in his first six holes on the front side before settling down with three pars. Things didn't get much better on the back as he suffered a quadruple bogey, one triple and a double.
Rogers, who started on the back side, logged four doubles and two bogeys in his first six holes before getting a par on his card and was 12-over 48 after his first nine holes. He carded a triple, a double and four bogeys on the front side to go with three pars.
CLASS 2A
Maple Leafs tie for seventh: The Geneseo boys golf team didn't get the results it was hoping for in the Peoria Richwoods Sectional at the par-72 Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria, finishing seventh in the eight-team field.
Geneseo carded a 354 team score that was well behind winner Macomb’s 314.
The Maple Leafs were led by freshman Hayden Moore (T32, 38-47—85) and junior Mason Steinert (T37, 47-36—86).
Quincy Notre Dame’s Alex McCulla and Bloomington’s Braeden Duncan each shot 73 to lead the field.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!