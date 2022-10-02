 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa boys district golf capsules

Sam Johnson of Pleasant Valley follows the path of his putt on the 15th green Sept. 24 at the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys golf tournament. Johnson and the Spartans are the team favorite at Monday's district meet in Long Grove.

Class 4A boys district golf

At Long Grove

When: Today, 10 a.m.

Where: Glynns Creek Golf Course, Long Grove

At stake: The top three teams and top two individuals and ties from non-qualifying teams advance to the state tournament Friday and Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.

Teams: Bettendorf, Burlington, Cedar Rapids Washington, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Clinton, Davenport Assumption, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Iowa City West, Muscatine, North Scott, Pleasant Valley, Southeast Polk

FYI: Pleasant Valley, which won its sixth straight Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament on Sept. 24, comes in with the best 18-hole scoring average in the field at 302.27. Southeast Polk (302.75), Xavier (309) and North Scott (312) are among the other top teams contending for the state team spots. PV senior and MAC medalist Sam Johnson, Assumption's Keaton Thissen and Southeast Polk's Sam Wahman are three players in field with 18-hole averages below 75.

At Peosta

When: Today, 10 a.m.

Where: Thunder Hills Country Club, Peosta

At stake: The top three teams and top two individuals and ties from non-qualifying teams advance to the state tournament Friday and Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.

Teams: Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Central DeWitt, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Wahlert, Iowa City High, Iowa City Liberty, Linn-Mar, Mason City, Waterloo East, Waterloo West, Western Dubuque

FYI: Cedar Falls, with two future Division I golfers in its lineup with Max Tjoa and Owen Sawyer, has the state's lowest 18-hole scoring average at 294. Cedar Rapids Prairie (312.5), Dubuque Wahlert (313.7), Iowa City Liberty (315.4) Linn-Mar (316) and Central DeWitt (318.5) comprise the rest of the top half of the field. Carter Drury has the Sabers' lowest scoring average this year at 78.67.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

