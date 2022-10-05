Iowa Pacesetter: Johnson matures into special talent for PV golf team

Compared to Pleasant Valley High School's recent No. 1 players, Sam Johnson did not walk into high school with the golfing aptitude or accomplishments.

The southpaw was not a varsity starter his freshman season like Jack Dumas, Jack Roemer or Nathan Tillman. Johnson spent his ninth-grade year on the junior varsity squad and had a scoring average around 88 strokes for 18 holes.

But through diligent work and steely resolve the past three years, Johnson has blossomed into one of the state’s premier players and compiled a resume that is on par with the most productive individuals to come through Mike Nedelcoff’s program the past five seasons.

“It’s a very addicting game,” Johnson said. “I like to win and I like to be the best. When you’re not winning or the best, you’re going to do what it takes to be the best. You keep working at it.”

This week’s Iowa Pacesetter has developed into a model of consistency for the Spartans, who head to the Class 4A state tournament this weekend at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids searching for a state championship after runner-up finishes in three of the past four seasons.

There has been only one meet in the past three seasons Johnson has not been among PV’s low four scores.

He has posted 15 consecutive sub-80 rounds for high school competition dating back to the final round of last year’s Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament.

After winning the 36-hole league meet at Midland Golf Club late last month with a 5-under par total — the best in program history — he was medalist at Monday’s district tournament with a 1-under 71 at Glynns Creek Golf Course.

“It’s really cool to see the progress, a lot of hard work put in and a lot of help from some really good people,” Johnson said, "but we're not done yet."

There is a multitude of reasons for his transformation.

More desire, added physical strength, a better mental game, a change in grip, emotional maturity and being coachable have resulted in him shaving almost 16 strokes off his average in three years.

Two years ago, Nedelcoff had a lengthy conversation with him about the importance of getting stronger.

Johnson started working with a strength coach. When his club head speed was tested last winter, it was 118 miles per hour — just above the average for a PGA Tour player in 2021.

“That doesn’t happen because you’re playing video games,” Nedelcoff said. “He’s done everything we’ve told him he needed to do to get better.”

Nedelcoff has had Johnson read books by famed sports psychologist Dr. Bob Rotella about a golfer’s mental makeup. There were points earlier in Johnson’s career where a poor shot or hole would linger.

“My mental game has gotten a lot better,” Johnson said. “I got a lot of confidence in what I’m doing. I’m making smart decisions and hitting smart shots.

“It makes it really easy during the high school season because you’re playing for more than yourself.”

Johnson grew up following his father and grandfather for a few holes on the public golf courses in Waterloo. The family moved to the Quad Cities when Johnson was in second grade.

He dabbled with football, baseball and basketball throughout elementary and middle school.

By the time he reached high school, golf was the one to stick.

“Golf is a tricky game to get down, not a lot of people can get it down,” Johnson said. “It has always been the most challenging sport.

“I love the competition and playing against everyone, but it is you versus you. You’re just trying to be better than you were the day before and that gets really addicting and fun quick.”

Ball-striking is Johnson's biggest asset. He is the team leader in greens in regulation and can score well in difficult weather conditions with his low ball flight and the ability to work the ball in both directions.

“When I have good days on the greens, that’s when I score well,” Johnson said. “It speaks to my grit and just that never give up or never quit attitude.

"When I’m not hitting the ball the best or not putting the best, I just keep my head down and keep pushing because I know the team will need me.”

Nedelcoff remembers Johnson coming to him as a seventh grader and he was playing a 20-yard hook.

“He was like, ‘Coach, I’ve got to play this hook,’” Nedelcoff recalled. “I said, ‘You might need to play it now, but you’re not going to want to play that in 3 or 4 years. You need to shape the ball — draw it or cut it when you need to.”

Between the instruction of Nedelcoff and Butch Haverland (who he works with primarily out of high school season) and his past teammates, Johnson has seen his knowledge of the game expand.

He’s grasped the ins and outs of the swing, improved his decision-making on the course and learned how to carry himself whether he’s 4-under or 4-over par.

“No hate to other high school coaches, but a lot of them are glorified babysitters,” Johnson said. “Mike is an incredible coach and works his butt off.

“I’m grateful to have him out here helping me with my game. It isn’t just the game, but he’s helped me as a person. Our relationship goes beyond golf.”

Johnson has worked at Nedelcoff’s Li’l Mississippi 18-hole miniature golf course in Davenport. He’s also leaned on his coach for advice in the recruiting process.

Nedelcoff said there will be a couple Division I opportunities for Johnson to possibly pursue after the season if he chooses. Johnson also has been in conversations with D-II and D-III programs.

“Sam is one of the five best players in the state, no doubt about it," Nedelcoff stated. "He’s proven it.

“He’s a great kid, a hard worker and he’s going to continue to get better. Somebody is going to get a great player.”

Talent is just a component of what he brings to the Spartans.

Nedelcoff said Johnson’s desire to win and be part of a team is as good as any athlete he’s been around. He compared it to former Bettendorf basketball standouts Nicholas Baer, Dylan Sortillo and Cole Clearman, individuals Nedelcoff coached during the Bulldogs’ run of success last decade.

“From the first time I met those kids, all they cared about was winning,” Nedelcoff said. “They didn’t give a crap about how many points, rebounds, assists or any of the stats. All they wanted to know is that we won.

“Sam has that in him.”

With three sophomores among PV’s top six, Nedelcoff said Johnson’s leadership and wisdom have rubbed off. He's the first one to practice and among the last to leave. The van rides are positive and upbeat.

“The young players on this team have matured in the last nine weeks emotionally and mentally because of Sam and the exposure to him," Nedelcoff stated. “Part of that starts with someone taking control.

"Sam is the one to say, ‘Hey, where are we going to eat? Who can come? He’s that kind of leader and as a coach you notice those things.”

Johnson wants to lead with his clubs this weekend, the final time he'll represent PV in a golf tournament.

His 72.9 stroke average is among the top six in the state and the Spartans’ 301.5 ranks fourth among the 12 teams in the state field.

“You can say win that, win this, but I just hope the boys and I play to our full potential,” Johnson said. “We’ve done everything we can do to prepare for this point.

“If our best is good enough, that’s awesome. If it is not, we come out with our heads high and say we did all we could do.”