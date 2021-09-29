Iowa Pacesetter: Spartans' Tillman steps out of shadows and develops into a D-I talent

He dabbled with other sports, including track in junior high where he ran the 100 and 200 meters and participated in the high jump.

Still, it could not surpass the love he had for golf.

“In golf, you get to choose everything and it is a lot of problem solving,” he said. “It takes a lot of effort and time and I like doing it.”

Regardless of the outcome, Tillman keeps coming back.

"I could go out and shoot 78 or 80 and be like, 'Man, I hate this game so much,'" he said. "The next morning, I want to go out and practice to fix it. It is crazy how addicting golf can be at times."

Tillman has been dropping shots off his scoring average every season.

Fifth on the team at 83.17 strokes per 18 holes as a freshman, that number dwindled to 80.20 as a sophomore, 75.77 as a junior and 74.45 this fall going into next week’s district meet at Burlington Golf Club.

He was the runner-up at last year's MAC meet, sixth at districts and ninth at the two-day state tournament.

What has been behind his vast improvement?