Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ANKENY — Pleasant Valley's Maura Peters and Isabella Steele left Otter Creek Golf Couse on Thursday night and went to take a nap.

"Nap felt great," Peters stated. "We like our beauty sleep. Fortunately, we get to sleep in tomorrow. Being in the lead leads to a more peaceful sleep."

Sweet dreams, kid.

Peters and Steele each navigated the daunting 18-hole course by shooting an even-an 71 to each be in a three-way tie for third on the indivudual leaderboard and helping the Spartans lead the Class 4A team race with a 322.

They are six shots clear of Cedar Rapids Washington (328) and 12 ahead of Southeast Polk (334).

"I'm extremely happy with where we are at. We still see areas where we can improve tomorrow," PV coach Sean Kingery said. "We didn't play our best golf today, but we still have the lead.

Steele played this exact same course two years ago and was in the 90s. The junior cupped three birdies and three bogeys in her opening round and saved par several times.

PV's No. 2 golfer is now in the hunt with Peters for a state title. Jane Petersen of Cedar Rapids Washington leads the field at 3-under with Linn-Mar's Morgan Rupp in second at 1-under.

"Usually I keep track of my score in my head and today I didn't," Steele said. "I knew I had to keep playing better and not focus on what I was going to shoot."

"I just had fun and I didn't set too high of expectations."

Peters' only hiccup was on the Par-5 seventh where she hit her tee shot into a backyard and finished with a double bogey. She rebounded with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 8 and 9.

"Every once in a while, you have a bad shot. It was unfortunate," Peters said. "I'm proud of myself for not allowing that one hole to affect me."

North Scott is in ninth in the team race with a 356.

Class 3A

Central DeWitt is tied with Nevada for eighth in the Class 3A team race with a total of 375. Central DeWitt’s top four golfers on Thursday were Maggie Froeschle, Margie Alger, Christina Reyna and Riley Horst. Froeschle, Alger, Reyna and Horst fired rounds of 88, 94, 96, and 97, respectively.

Gilbert leads the 3A team competition with a score of 332.

Class 2A

Tipton’s Paycee Sorgenfrey is in the thick of the individual race in Class 2A. The freshman fired a first-round score of 83 to work her way into fourth place. Sorgenfrey is eight shots behind first-place Chloe Bolte of Sumner-Fredericksburg.

Louisa-Muscatine’s Madison Bieri is also in the top 25 on the individual leaderboard. She shot a round of 93 to tie for 25th after day one.

Class 1A

Easton Valley is in sixth place in the Class 1A team standings. The River Hawks tallied a team score of 402 Thursday. Easton Valley’s top scorers were Jenna Roling (93), Addie Fier (96), Hadley Farrell (106) and Addie Farrell (107).

Grundy Center is currently at the top of the 1A team standings with a score of 351.