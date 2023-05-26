Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ANKENY — There were no shrugs or thoughts of what-if on Friday.

After two straight runner-up finishes at the Class 4A state tournament, Pleasant Valley High School's girls golf team were sent into euphoria at Otter Creek Golf Course.

The Spartans snared their first career state championship in the sport with a two-round team score of 641, 17 shots cleat of runner-up Cedar Rapids Washington and 22 ahead of West Des Moines Valley.

PV led by six after Thursday's day one and built on it behind a collective effort from its No. 3 and No. 4 scorer.

"I don't have a feeling to describe it," senior Maura Peters said. "You have to almost expect it after playing good golf after day one. It is not that much of a surprise as I would have thought it to be."

Girls sports at PV have enjoyed a banner last eight months. Its girls basketball team captured a Class 5A state title with a perfect record in March and its volleyball program was the state runner-up in 5A.

Plus the Spartans girls soccer squad qualified for the state tournament and softball has a top-five preseason ranking attached to their name.

"To be a part of that school history is a good feeling," coach Sean Kingery said. "It couldn't have happened to a better group of girls."

Peters and Isabella Steele finished third and sixth, respectively on the individual leaderboard. Peters was at 3-over par for the tournament with three holes to go, then cupped a birdie on the Par-4 16th and back-to-back pars.

Steele struggled with four bogeys on the front-nine, but rebounded with seven pars on the back.

"I knew that I hadn't played great and in order to place, I just needed to focus, Steele said.

Anna Weinberger was the biggest mover for PV.

After carding a 94 in her first round, she fired an 85 to round out the Spartans scoring four. Elliana Danielsen fired an 84 for back-to-back rounds in the 80s. Weinberger had seven pars on Friday compared to three on Thursday.

"I was just able to get in the fairway a lot more often," Weinberger said. "We all have the potential and we all have the determination."

Peters graduates, but everyone else is back in the fold. The expectations are set the PV is vying for state trophies year in and year out.

"You can never replace Maura. She's been a great leader of this team," Kingery said. "She is a once-in-a-program type talent to have around. They've seen what it takes, that is going to help spur them on.

North Scott finished 10th out of 10 teams with a 717. It was the Lancers first trip to state in over 20 years. Bettendorf's Olivia Belanger carded a 175 to place 32nd.

Class 3A

Central DeWitt ended its state run with a ninth place finish in the team race, posting a two-day score of 760 at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls.

Ashli Bossom fired a 90 to lead the Sabers on the second day while Maggie Froeschle (93) and Christina Reyna (99) recorded a score under 100. Gilbert won the team title with a 653.

Class 2A

Tipton's Paycee Sorgenfrey garnered a third-place finish at American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown to have a state medal draped around her neck on Friday.

Sorgenfrey shot three shots better in the second round and carded a 163 for the two days. She was clipped for a state-runner up bid by Mediapolis' Olivia Hines. Chloe Bolte of Sumber-Fredericksburg was the individual champ with a 152.

Louisa-Muscatine's Madison Bieri placed 27th.

Class 1A

Easton Valley shot 11 shots better from the opening day to place sixth in the team race with a two-day total of 793 at Cedar Pointe in the Boone/Ames area on Friday afternoon.

Addie Fier was the low-scorer for the River Hawks with six pars on the day for an 89. Addie Farrell carded a 97 and Jenna Roling, their top golfer on Thursday, fired a 101 on Friday.