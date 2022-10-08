 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IOWA STATE GOLF

Iowa state golf: Knights' Thissen takes sixth at state

100322-qc-spt-iadistrict-golf-05.jpg

Assumption's Keaton Thissen shot rounds of 75 and 70 this weekend to place sixth at the Iowa Class 4A state tournament.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

CEDAR RAPIDS — In his final time representing Davenport Assumption High School on the golf course, Keaton Thissen turned in his best performance.

Thissen posted an even-par 70 Saturday in the final round of the Iowa Class 4A state golf tournament at Elmcrest Country Club. That, coupled with Friday's 75, left Thissen with a 145 total for two days and a sixth-place finish.

Johnston edged Cedar Falls for the team title, 595-597. It is the first state championship for the Dragons. Waukee was third at 615, followed by Indianola (616) and Pleasant Valley (619) in the 12-team field.

The Spartans had four players in the 70s Saturday. Senior Sam Johnson had 75, sophomore Andrew Tillman 77, sophomore Ethan Blomme 79 and sophomore Jack Blackwell 79. PV had a 310 total, one stroke worse than Friday.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy junior Reid Hall was the individual champion with a two-day total of 141 (71-70).

Hall, the Cougars' first boys' state golf medalist, finished one stroke clear of West Des Moines Valley freshman Braeden Nelson.

Thissen, the last player to make the state tournament field from the district meet at Glynns Creek last Monday, had three birdies, a bogey and one double in his round. He made birdies at the par-4 first and par-3 third along with one at the par-4 16th.

Johnson finished 12th overall with back-to-back 75s. The Mississippi Athletic Conference and district medalist went out in 40 Saturday, but regrouped with an even par 35 on the back side.

The Spartans, who had been runner-up in three of the previous four state tournaments, have just two seniors in their lineup with Johnson and Connor Borbeck.

North Scott's John Dobbe improved by 10 strokes from Saturday to Friday. Dobbe had a 6-over 76 in his final round representing the Lancers.

