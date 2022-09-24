Johnson's 67 paces Spartans to sixth straight MAC title

KEWANEE, Ill. — Sam Johnson has lurked in the shadows behind standouts Jack Dumas, Jack Roemer and Nathan Tillman throughout his high school golf career at Pleasant Valley.

Johnson had his moment in the sun Saturday at Midland Golf Club.

The senior southpaw fired a career-low round of 5-under 67 and won medalist honors at the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament by nine strokes over teammates Ethan Blomme and Owen Wright.

“I wanted to win,” Johnson said. “Keaton (Thissen) and I both played really well (Friday), but I didn’t get any putts to fall. Today, I found the bottom of the cup.”

Johnson poured in seven birdies, including three in succession on the front nine, to overcome a two-shot deficit to Thissen at the start of the round.

Thissen, an Assumption senior, finished with 80 and tied for fourth at 150.

It marked the fourth consecutive season PV has had the MAC medalist, with Johnson joining Dumas, Roemer and Tillman.

His round powered the Spartans to a 290 team score and a two-day total of 588 to capture their sixth straight conference tournament title.

“We’re all getting better,” Blomme said. “We’re making smart decisions and we’re not trying to be heroes. We’re trying to (prevent) those bogeys and let the birdies come.”

Johnson’s 36-hole total of 5-under 139 is the best in program history at the MAC tournament.

“I pretty much knew where every single ball was going to go,” he said.

PV coach Mike Nedelcoff said Johnson hit 16 greens in Friday’s opening round but mustered only two birdies as he hit the hole eight times. The putts fell Saturday, including a lengthy one for birdie for the par-3 13th.

Johnson has been a model of consistency for Nedelcoff’s program the past three years. His score has counted toward the team total (low four) in every meet except one.

“Sam is one of the five best players in the state,” Nedelcoff said. “I’m talking consistent, and he’s fun to coach. His best golf is ahead of him.

“Some (college) is going to get a good one. They just got to find him.”

PV’s depth was too much for the field.

Blomme and Wright had two-day totals of 148 to tie for second. Connor Borbeck and Jack Blackwell finished in a tie for seventh at 156.

The 298 and 290 totals come on the heels of PV shooting a 287 earlier this month in winning an 18-team tournament at Metamora, Ill.

“We’re playing really well,” Johnson said. “We can go a lot lower. There are some guys who left some shots out there, but we’re going to peak at the right time and we’re going to be a force to reckon with in the next couple of meets.”

It was PV’s fifth tournament win of the season. The Spartans have been first or second in every event this season except one.

“We had one bad meet and I take responsibility for that,” Nedelcoff said. “I let them have too much freedom on that day. We made some bad club choices on holes, but they’ve done nothing but listen and get better. These kids are golfers, and the play all the time.

“I’m proud to see them put that score up, but more importantly it is the consistency. That’s fun to see.”

North Scott was second with a 615 total and Central DeWitt took third at 647. The Lancers shot a 301 in the final round, their best performance of the season and the lowest score they’ve posted in coach Collin Ellis’ five seasons.

Freshman Vaughn Roseman had rounds of 78 and 72 to finish in a tie for fourth.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve come a long way,” Ellis said. “The players have showed up and put in work every day and become kind of obsessed with it and pushed each other. They’re feeding off each other’s success.

“This gives us momentum going into districts.”

Nine of the 10 MAC schools will be at Glynn’s Creek in Long Grove on Monday, Oct. 3, for the district meet. Central DeWitt will head to Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta. The top three teams at each district advance to state Oct. 7-8 at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.

“We just need to keep doing what we’re doing,” Blomme said. “We’re trending in the right direction and we know we can contend.”