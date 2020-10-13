Kewanee's Mirocha looks to build for next season

ROCK FALLS — For the second time in two years as a full team, the Kewanee girls golf squad competed at the sectional level.
A third-place sectional finisher last fall and a state qualifier, the Boilermakers finished seventh out of eight teams at a Class 1A Rock Falls Sectional that, like the entire season, was altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike last year, Kewanee's postseason road ended with Tuesday's meet. However, the Boilermakers' seventh-place score of 382 was one stroke better than last year's sectional round. And like last season, the majority of the Kewanee roster will return next year to build on another successful campaign that included the program's first regional championship.
"I really think this is encouraging for the girls who will be back to want to do better," said sophomore standout Mya Mirocha, who followed last week's individual regional title by shooting an 86 at the par-72 Rock River Golf and Pool course. "We know what we can do as a team, and I'll try to get a lot of girls out on the course (next) summer, get them to keep on working and improving their games."
Mirocha and senior teammate Natalie Yepsen were part of a four-way tie for 15th place that would have qualified both for state in any other year by finishing among the top 10 scores not on an advancing team.
Mirocha notched a pair of birdies in Tuesday's round and shot a 2-over par 38 on the front nine. Her goal of a top 10 finish was tripped up by a rough stretch on the back nine.
Like her teammate, Yepsen also shot a 38 on the front nine, posting one of her two birdies in that stretch. She then shot a 48 over the final holes of her prep golf career.
"I think it was a good way to finish," said Yepsen. "Knowing this was my last round, it hasn't sunk in yet, and I feel weird, knowing this is it. Mya and I have been golfing together for a long time, so this was a fitting way to go out. Both of us would've liked to have played the back nine better, but overall, we both had pretty good rounds.
"I just wanted to go out and have fun, and I wanted to get one of the top 10 scores that would've gone to state, even though there isn't a state meet this year. I did that, and that makes me feel better."
Rockridge tallied 397 strokes to finish in eighth place as a team, but got a strong performance from one of the players who will anchor the Rockets in 2021. Junior Emma Slattery shot a 93, good for a share of 29th place. Sophomore teammate Amelia Rursch carded a 99 and tied for 41st.
"I think everyone has the thought it could be better," Slattery said of her round. "Going in, I wasn't as confident as I should be, but what I ended up with, I'm happy with it. It was a pretty consistent day. I wouldn't change it for anything."
Rockridge seniors Ella Rursch (102) and Nicole Sedam (103) both cracked the top 50. More importantly, getting back to the sectionals after missing out by six strokes last fall is an achievement the Rockets can take with them into next season.
"The message today was that there was nothing after this, so go out, enjoy yourselves, dip your feet in the water and take advantage of this opportunity," said Rockridge coach Daphne Graves. "This was a nice feeling, and a good time for the girls."
Geneseo's Nguyen just misses top 10: Among area individuals competing, Geneseo junior Keely Nguyen had the top round with an 83, which earned her a share of 12th place and in a normal year would have earned her a state berth. She finished just two strokes shy of a top 10 performance.
"I definitely thought the 70s was a possibility because the course here is short and not that tough; the greens are slow and easy to read," said Nguyen, who notched a pair of birdies in her career-low round. "I'm still happy with an 83. I wanted to at least stay below 85, and I accomplished that.
"My coach (head coach Jon Murray) told me next year, I have to step up and be the leader. I'm going to take this 83 and build off it."
Fellow Maple Leafs Miranda Roemer and Addie Mills turned in rounds of 97 and 109, respectively. In her last prep meet, Roemer tied for 37th place, with freshman teammate Mills tied for 55th.
Mercer County senior Mia Hillyer shot a 102 to be a part of a three-way tie for 45th, a trio that included Rockridge's Ella Rursch. Fellow Lincoln Trail Conference standout Paige McKeown of United tied for 51st after shooting a 104 in her high school golf finale.
