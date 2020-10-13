Kewanee's Mirocha looks to build for next season

Like her teammate, Yepsen also shot a 38 on the front nine, posting one of her two birdies in that stretch. She then shot a 48 over the final holes of her prep golf career.

"I think it was a good way to finish," said Yepsen. "Knowing this was my last round, it hasn't sunk in yet, and I feel weird, knowing this is it. Mya and I have been golfing together for a long time, so this was a fitting way to go out. Both of us would've liked to have played the back nine better, but overall, we both had pretty good rounds.

"I just wanted to go out and have fun, and I wanted to get one of the top 10 scores that would've gone to state, even though there isn't a state meet this year. I did that, and that makes me feel better."

Rockridge tallied 397 strokes to finish in eighth place as a team, but got a strong performance from one of the players who will anchor the Rockets in 2021. Junior Emma Slattery shot a 93, good for a share of 29th place. Sophomore teammate Amelia Rursch carded a 99 and tied for 41st.

"I think everyone has the thought it could be better," Slattery said of her round. "Going in, I wasn't as confident as I should be, but what I ended up with, I'm happy with it. It was a pretty consistent day. I wouldn't change it for anything."