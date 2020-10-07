Leafs' sectional streak snapped, but trio of golfers advance as individuals

"I'm proud of the three that get to move on as individuals," Murray said, "but I feel real bad for Paige now. She has a great perspective, she's got more important things to concern herself with, and she'll handle this just fine."

Leading the trio of Leafs that will compete at Rock River Golf and Pool in less than a week is junior Keely Nguyen. A pair of birdies on her scorecard enabled Nguyen to shoot a 91 and tie Rock Falls' Ellie Wasson for fifth place.

"We were hoping for a better outcome; we felt we could keep up with Dixon and Rock Falls," she said. "It's definitely a bummer, but it's great that at least three of us get to move on. I think I could've been a lot better (Wednesday); we took a practice round here, and everything went pretty smooth.

"Today was good enough to qualify for sectionals, and I'm happy with that."

Sharing in that happiness are senior Miranda Roemer and freshman Addie Mills, competing in their last and first regional meets, respectively.

The duo shot rounds of 97, with Mills carding a pair of birdies, to tie for ninth place as well as the fourth and final individual slot. Instead of a tiebreaker, both Geneseo players will join Nguyen at Rock Falls.