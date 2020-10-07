Leafs' sectional streak snapped, but trio of golfers advance as individuals

OREGON — Under normal circumstances, the Geneseo girls golf team would be anticipating a road trip to Rock Falls for next Tuesday's Class 1A sectional meet.
However, this season has not been normal, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing changes in the postseason format, including only two teams advancing from the regional to the sectional round instead of the usual three.
That switch ultimately cost the Maple Leafs a 10th consecutive trip to sectionals. Tallying a team score of 383 at Wednesday's 1A Oregon Regional, Geneseo finished in third place, 15 strokes behind runner-up Rock Falls, and saw its long-running streak come to an end.
"Normally, this would be good enough to go, but not today," said Geneseo coach Jon Murray. "We hadn't seen any of the teams here, so we had no idea what to expect. We just had to play our best game and let the chips fall where they may."
Dixon (349) won the team title behind individual medalist Bella Heintzelman, who shot a 2-over 74 on the par-72 Silver Ridge Golf Course layout. For their part, the Maple Leafs do advance three of their players to next week even as they missed advancing for the first time since competing at the 2A level in 2010.
One of the Leafs' three seniors, Paige Laingen, missed the sectional cut by a stroke after shooting a 98. Normally, 10 individuals from a non-advancing team qualify for sectionals. Under this year's format, only four got to move on.
"I'm proud of the three that get to move on as individuals," Murray said, "but I feel real bad for Paige now. She has a great perspective, she's got more important things to concern herself with, and she'll handle this just fine."
Leading the trio of Leafs that will compete at Rock River Golf and Pool in less than a week is junior Keely Nguyen. A pair of birdies on her scorecard enabled Nguyen to shoot a 91 and tie Rock Falls' Ellie Wasson for fifth place.
"We were hoping for a better outcome; we felt we could keep up with Dixon and Rock Falls," she said. "It's definitely a bummer, but it's great that at least three of us get to move on. I think I could've been a lot better (Wednesday); we took a practice round here, and everything went pretty smooth.
"Today was good enough to qualify for sectionals, and I'm happy with that."
Sharing in that happiness are senior Miranda Roemer and freshman Addie Mills, competing in their last and first regional meets, respectively.
The duo shot rounds of 97, with Mills carding a pair of birdies, to tie for ninth place as well as the fourth and final individual slot. Instead of a tiebreaker, both Geneseo players will join Nguyen at Rock Falls.
"It's really exciting," Roemer said. "What it sounded like at first is that it would've just been Keely, and the coaches were preparing her to be our only qualifier. I was watching the scores update (on the iWanamaker scoring app), and it was quite the surprise."
For Mills, extending her season enabled her to accomplish one of the goals she set for her first year of high school golf.
"I had a few goals going in, and one of them was definitely going as far as I could," she said. "It would've been really cool if all of us had been able to enjoy this together, but we all gave it our best."
Alleman ties for fifth; Rams' Brock falls short: Alleman was unable to advance beyond Wednesday's round, tying for fifth with Princeton with a team score of 427 strokes. Sofia Fernandez's 101 paced the Pioneers, with Campbell Gustafson carding a 103.
"We'd only played one of the other 10 teams here, so we really had no clue how the other teams would play," said Alleman coach Abby Frideres. "I just told the girls to go out and play their best, and if they had a bad hole, to move on and keep fighting."
Riverdale's Addison Brock was in the running most of the day for one of the individual sectional slots, but ended up on the outside looking in after posting a 102, five strokes shy of a trip to Rock Falls.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!