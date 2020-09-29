Lincoln Trail Conference Golf Championships preview

Girls teams to watch: United has won three of the last four girls' Railsplitter team titles, including back-to-back crowns in 2016 and '17, but the team that dethroned the Red Storm in '18, Mercer County, looks to be the one to beat with a senior-laden lineup.

Girls individuals to watch: Three members of MerCo's senior nucleus — Mia Hillyer, Callie Siering and Kristina Snowdon — finished seventh through ninth, respectively last year at Oak Run and went on to qualify for the 1A sectional meet; any one of those three, along with classmate Emma Saltzman, can challenge United senior and reigning individual champion Paige McKeown for the title. Hillyer recent carded a round of 38, one stroke shy of the Golden Eagles' individual 9-hole record. ... McKeown edged Ridgewood's Madison Lindsey by a stroke for first place; the AlWood senior and sectional qualifier looks to turn the tables and strike gold today. ... United senior Haley Marshall, also earned one of the top 10 all-conference spots last fall, placing sixth. ... Mid-County senior Faith Erlacher looks to build on last year's 10th place Railsplitter effort.