Lincoln Trail Conference Golf Championships preview

When and where: Both the Lincoln Trail Conference boys and girls tournaments will be Wednesday at the par-72 Valley View Club in Cambridge. Both tournaments start at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.
Boys teams to watch: The Ridgewood co-op squad has brought home the last three LTC Railsplitter team titles and is a strong favorite to make it four in a row on its home course, with a core of seniors that have been a part of two Class 1A state-qualifying squads, including last year's Spartan team that finished 10th in Bloomington. ... The Spartans' biggest challenge could come from Williamsfield, which finished second at the 2019 Railsplitter at Oak Run in Dahinda, just five strokes behind Ridgewood; the Bombers then edged their league rivals by a stroke for second place in regional competition.
Boys individuals to watch: Tom Bumann, one of Ridgewood's senior aces, comes into his final LTC meet looking for a career grand slam with his fourth consecutive individual championship. However, he could be challenged by two of his classmates — twin brother Bill Bumann and Ganon Greenman, both top 5 finishers at last fall's Railsplitter. ... The top 10 individuals earn all-conference status; among the area contenders for such honors are Annawan-Wethersfield's Jacob Cathelyn, Mercer County's Robby Holtschlag, Mid-County's Jaxson Willer and United's Drew Brown.
Girls teams to watch: United has won three of the last four girls' Railsplitter team titles, including back-to-back crowns in 2016 and '17, but the team that dethroned the Red Storm in '18, Mercer County, looks to be the one to beat with a senior-laden lineup.
Girls individuals to watch: Three members of MerCo's senior nucleus — Mia Hillyer, Callie Siering and Kristina Snowdon — finished seventh through ninth, respectively last year at Oak Run and went on to qualify for the 1A sectional meet; any one of those three, along with classmate Emma Saltzman, can challenge United senior and reigning individual champion Paige McKeown for the title. Hillyer recent carded a round of 38, one stroke shy of the Golden Eagles' individual 9-hole record. ... McKeown edged Ridgewood's Madison Lindsey by a stroke for first place; the AlWood senior and sectional qualifier looks to turn the tables and strike gold today. ... United senior Haley Marshall, also earned one of the top 10 all-conference spots last fall, placing sixth. ... Mid-County senior Faith Erlacher looks to build on last year's 10th place Railsplitter effort.
Note: Live scoring will be available on the iWanamaker app.
— Compiled by Terry Duckett
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!