Locals set for IHSA boys' golf sectional action

There are four IHSA boys golf sectionals this week that include local interest across the three classifications. This is the final tournament action of the fall with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of the state tournaments.
Live scoring at all of the sectionals can be tracked on the iWanamaker app.
Class 3A
Pekin Sectional: Today at the par-72 Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin. The only locals involved are Rock Island senior Colton Sigel and Moline's Aaron Rogers. They were the only Quad-Cities survivors out of last week's Rock Island Regional at Oakwood Country Club. Sigel, a senior, finished fifth individually and Rogers, a junior, was eighth, but were the first and third of four individuals to advance.
Class 2A
Peoria Richwoods Sectional: The Geneseo Maple Leafs earned a team spot in today's action at the par-72 Kellogg Golf Course by placing second at last week's Chillicothe IVC Regional and are the only local competitors at this event. The Leafs were led by junior Mason Steinert's 79 with seniors Derek Johnson (83) and Zach Henderson (85) and freshman Hayden Moore adding another 85. The 332 the Leafs shot as a team was a season best and earned them a spot in one of the three scheduled sectionals state-wide.
Class 1A
Sherrard Sectional: This gathering at the 6,500-yard par-70 Fyre Lake Golf Club in Sherrard will be the most heavily populated for Q-C players with two teams and four local individuals.
This event includes the top two teams feeding in from the Ridgewood Regional (Alleman and Sherrard), Glasford (Illini Bluffs) Regional (Illinis Bluffs and Williamsville), Hamilton Regional (Carthage Illini West and Hamilton), and the Jacksonville (Routt) Regional (Lincolnwood and Virden North Mac).
Alleman's lineup is led by senior Luke Lofgren, who was medalist at last week's regional and has Top 12 finishes at state the last two years to his credit. He is joined by freshmen Andre Marriott and Andrew Boland, fellow seniors Billy Taylor and Jack Janssen and junior Noah Brinkman.
Hoping to take advantage of the home course, Sherrard will send juniors Brennan Welch, Austin Fratzke, Blake Wynn and Clayton Matkovic along with seniors Evan Earl and Landon Ernat to battle the Jack Nicklaus Design facility.
Locals advancing from the Ridgewood-hosted event last week are Rockridge juniors Dan O'Neill and Drew Hall, Ridgewood junior Tom Bumann and Orion junior Vaughn Bernhardt. … Hall placed third at the 2019 Class 1A state finals and O'Neill tied for 32nd. … Bumann, a three-year state qualifier, tied for 36th at state last year when the Spartans qualified as a team, but did not make the cut for the second round as a team. …
Peru St. Bede Sectional: This will be the latest sectional played in the state, scheduled for Wednesday at the 6,200-yard, par-72 Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
This event includes the top two teams from the Oregon Regional (Riverdale and Sterling Newman), Peru (St. Bede) Regional (St. Bede and Hinckley-Big Rock), the Byron Regional (Elgin Academy and Byron), and the Elmhurst (IC Catholic) Regional (Chicago Latin and IC Catholic).
This is a familiar spot for the Riverdale Rams in the state tournament series – even without a state berth on the line. The Rams have won seven straight regional crowns to get the team to sectionals where success has also followed. The Rams brought home state trophies from the last three state tournaments, including a state title in 2017 and last year's third-place finish. Junior James Moorhusen was medalist for the Rams last week and is joined in the experienced lineup by classmates Ashton Sutton, Sam Willems and Ben Nelson along with seniors Hayden Musser and Jordan Gorgas.
Fulton junior Ian Wiebenga along with seniors Josh VanderPloeg and Patrick Wiebenga were the top three locals advancing from the Oregon Regional after the Steamers missed a team spot by two strokes. Erie senior Bryce Rosenow and Amboy sophomore Wes Wilson also advanced.
- Compiled by Tom Johnston
