Locals set for IHSA boys' golf sectional action

There are four IHSA boys golf sectionals this week that include local interest across the three classifications. This is the final tournament action of the fall with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of the state tournaments.

Live scoring at all of the sectionals can be tracked on the iWanamaker app.

Class 3A

Pekin Sectional: Today at the par-72 Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin. The only locals involved are Rock Island senior Colton Sigel and Moline's Aaron Rogers. They were the only Quad-Cities survivors out of last week's Rock Island Regional at Oakwood Country Club. Sigel, a senior, finished fifth individually and Rogers, a junior, was eighth, but were the first and third of four individuals to advance.

Class 2A

Peoria Richwoods Sectional: The Geneseo Maple Leafs earned a team spot in today's action at the par-72 Kellogg Golf Course by placing second at last week's Chillicothe IVC Regional and are the only local competitors at this event. The Leafs were led by junior Mason Steinert's 79 with seniors Derek Johnson (83) and Zach Henderson (85) and freshman Hayden Moore adding another 85. The 332 the Leafs shot as a team was a season best and earned them a spot in one of the three scheduled sectionals state-wide.